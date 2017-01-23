Hogan does not plan to rebuild Baltimore jail

The notorious Baltimore City Detention Center will not be rebuilt under Gov. Larry Hogan.

He shut down the state-run facility nearly two years ago, began demolition last year and this year included no money in his proposed budget to replace the Civil War-era jail, which was plagued by corruption and scandal.

Black state lawmakers derided the Republican governor last year for prioritizing the jail over construction projects at two historically black colleges. Then, he revoked money to design a new facility. The project had been on the books for so many years that many in Annapolis assumed the jail would eventually be rebuilt.

Legislative budget analysts told members of the General Assembly's budget committees Monday that Hogan erased any future plans to do so.

The revelation sparked mixed reactions from Baltimore's state lawmakers, all Democrats, who are frustrated that Hogan eliminated money for new Baltimore initiatives and left city schools with $42 million less in state aid than the current year.

"We need to decide if that's something we want," Baltimore Del. Maggie McIntosh said of the jail. McIntosh chairs the House of Delegates Appropriations Committee, which will be tasked with revising the governor's budget proposal.

City lawmakers have promised to lobby for school funding, mentorship and after-school programs, extended hours at libraries and other programs the legislature passed last year to help the city. Hogan proposes cutting that money from the budget to close a half-billion dollar gap.

"Here you have the Baltimore package disappear," McIntosh said. "We'll have to work this out."

The jail, which costs $450 million to replace, is lower on the priority list.

"I haven't heard anything about the need for a new jail," said Del. Curt Anderson, chair of the city's delegation to Annapolis.

The cancellation of the jail project follows other moves by Hogan to eliminate planned spending on construction projects in Baltimore. In 2015, he canceled the $2.9 billion Red Line light rail and this year voided leases that underpinned the state's $1.5 billion contract to redevelop State Center, an aging state government office complex north of downtown.

The jail represents "just another half billion of projects that were planned for Baltimore that are not coming," said Baltimore Sen. Bill Ferguson, a member of the Senate Budget and Taxation Committee. "When you're talking about jobs in Baltimore, the actions don't follow the words."

While Hogan has made cuts, he has also continued an O'Malley-era program that will pump $1 billion into rebuilding city schools. And the Republican governor has also sought federal funding to expand the Howard Street Tunnel — a $425 million project intended to increase activity at Baltimore's port.

Hogan spokesman Doug Mayer said Monday that the state's construction plan "reflects the priorities of the Baltimore city delegation as presented to us very clearly last year.

"We'd certainly would like to hear what education projects they would like to cut in order to move forward with a jail," he said.

Without a single, stand-alone facility dedicated to city inmates, state officials have been housing them elsewhere.

On Monday, officials at the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services reported that about 2,100 pretrial inmates were in their custody in Baltimore.

All are being held in various state correctional facilities in the city. Most are cloistered together near downtown.

Of the 2,100 inmates, 948 were being detained in the Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center.

Other inmates are being housed in the Maryland Reception Diagnostic and Classification Center, the Baltimore City Correctional Center, the Maryland Transition Center and the Jail Industries Building.

Baltimore inmates sentenced for less than a year had been housed in the closed jail. But when Hogan shut down the detention center in July 2015, those inmates were moved to various state prisons outside the city, according to the state correctional system.

Baltimore Councilman Brandon Scott, chair of the council Public Safety Committee, said he supports less spending on jails and correctional institutions and more spending on educational facilities, as a general principle.

But he said he wondered if Hogan's decision puts correctional officer and inmate safety at risk if inmates remain in arrangements that were supposed to be temporary.

"Is this putting the guards at risk?" he said. "What kind of conditions is this causing because they can't?"

