Baltimore Council President Young to travel to D.C. to lobby Congress for more gun control

Baltimore City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young plans to travel to D.C. Tuesday to meet with members of Congress and legislative staffers during a lobby day to advocate for more gun control.
Young said he plans to push for restricting the availability of “bump stocks” — accessories that can turn a semi-automatic weapon into a rapid-firing gun — and other limitations on guns.
“In Maryland, firearms recovered in 2016 in Maryland crossed our borders from all 50 states and Washington, D.C., according to a report by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives,” states a news release from Young’s office. “In Baltimore, a flood of illegal firearms is directly tied to our city’s historic increase in violent crime.”
Young plans to meet with staff members of the following congressional offices: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky); Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.); Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.); House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.); House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.); House Minority Whip Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.); Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-Tex.); Senator Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) and Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.).
He also plans to meet with most of Maryland’s congressional delegation, according to his staff.