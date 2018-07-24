Baltimore police union: 'Mismanagement' of police brass, 'ineptitude' of politicians to blame for OT overruns

Baltimore’s police union on Tuesday blamed the “mismanagement" of police brass and “ineptitude” of city politicians for the millions in fiscal overruns in police overtime spending.

“Years of mismanagement on the part of the Department’s upper command, combined with the ineptitude of previous city administrations, has left our agency depleted of adequate manpower,” Lt. Kenneth Butler, vice president of the Baltimore police union, said in a statement. “We are currently in a crisis situation which will only be resolved when those in charge stop blaming our members and admit that the fault is theirs. … At the current time we are bleeding experienced officers at a furious pace and no one has offered any suggestions for a solution for even that problem.”

The union’s comments came the morning after the Baltimore City Council’s budget committee unanimously rejected a request to transfer $21 million to cover police overtime spending that ran over-budget last year — a move seen as a statement by city lawmakers on the overtime issue.

“This is a clear message that the status quo is not going to work anymore,” City Councilman Brandon Scott, chairman of the council’s public safety committee, said at the meeting.

The vote was largely symbolic because the Baltimore Police Department has already spent the money, according to the budget office. But the vote to reject the transfer — a request that is usually considered automatic — means the city’s financial books will not be reconciled for the previous fiscal year.

The Police Department spent $47.2 million on overtime in the fiscal year that ended June 30, even though only $16 million was budgeted.

The budget for the new fiscal year allocates $20 million for police overtime. Henry Raymond, the city’s finance director, has said he expects the police department to live within its means.

The committee vote came as leaders on the City Council have announced monthly accountability meetings about the police department, focusing on both the agency’s budget and its crime-fighting strategies.

The city law department also is auditing the police department’s overtime, but has yet to make the results of the audit public. Baltimore’s city solicitor has said that audit is continuing and cannot be released until it is introduced into evidence as part of a federal lawsuit.

In the union statement, Butler said the council rejection was “completely understandable as a means of protest.”

But he took issue with what he called the council’s “blaring innuendos” that “the union and its membership are somehow responsible for the exorbitant overtime costs that are occurring and growing each year.”

“The Baltimore Police Department does not have the manpower to staff any shift proposal without the use of exorbitant overtime spending,” Butler wrote.

City council members and union officials say the department needs 1,200 patrol officers to function effectively. But fewer than 800 officers are currently available for patrol.

Interim Baltimore Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle said earlier this month that he is bolstering the department’s patrol ranks by almost 20 percent in an effort to get more officers on the streets, suppress crime and curb soaring overtime spending.

As the department struggles to hire more recruits, Tuggle reassigned 115 officers from other units to patrol assignments in the department’s nine districts.

There are currently about 2,500 sworn officers on the force, down from about 3,000 in 2013. Baltimore has suffered from more than 300 homicides each of the past three years.

