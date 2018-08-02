Baltimore, other cities sue President Trump's administration, alleging 'sabotage' of Obamacare

Baltimore and three other cities filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s administration Thursday, accusing federal officials of “sabotage” in attempting to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, nicknamed “Obamacare.”

The lawsuit alleges that the Trump administration’s actions to undo the Affordable Care Act through executive actions have increased the burden on local jurisdictions and hospitals to care for those who have lost insurance.

“Having failed to persuade Congress to repeal the Affordable Care Act, President Trump and his Administration are waging a relentless campaign to sabotage and, ultimately, to nullify the law,” wrote the plaintiffs, which include Baltimore, Chicago and two Ohio cities, Columbus and Cincinnati.

The cities allege the Trump administration is “discouraging Americans from enrolling” in health care plans; “working to raise prices and reduce choices” for people seeking insurance in health care exchanges; and “misappropriating funds Congress allocated to support the Act.”

“President Trump has repeatedly admitted as much: because Congress rejected his demand to have ‘Obamacare repealed,’ he has said, he decided ‘to go a different route’ and ‘end Obamacare’ through his own actions,” the plaintiffs wrote. “To that end, President Trump and his Administration are deliberately trying to make the Act fail.”

The lawsuit is filed in federal court in Baltimore.

The cities are asking U.S. District Judge Deborah K. Chasanow to force the Trump administration to comply with their “constitutional obligation to take care to faithfully execute the ACA, including by acting to expand, rather than suppress, the number of individuals and families obtaining health insurance through ACA exchanges;” “reduce, rather than increase, premiums for health insurance in the ACA exchanges;” and “promote, rather than diminish, the availability of comprehensive, reasonably-priced health insurance for individuals and families with preexisting conditions.”

The Trump administration had not immediately filed a response Thursday.

This article will be updated.

