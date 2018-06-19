Pugh administration seeks $102 million subsidy for East Baltimore, Perkins Homes redevelopment

Mayor Catherine Pugh’s administration is seeking a $102 million subsidy for a $889 million East Baltimore redevelopment project that calls for the demolition of Perkins Homes.

The city’s Board of Finance gave preliminary approval this week for tax-increment-financing to pay for roads, a new school and two parks. Plans also call for 500 market-rate houses, 650 very low-income houses to replace the ones at Perkins Homes and the addition of 475 subsidized units.

The proposal — the first time such a tax incentive has been considered for an affordable-housing project — could face opposition from the Baltimore City Council.

Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young wants the city to cap any tax increment financing for the Perkins Transformation Project at $75 million, spokesman Lester Davis said.

“A TIF at that level is not what he is expecting,” Davis said on behalf of Young, who was selected for jury duty Tuesday and was unavailable. “There is not an appetite on this council to support a $102 million TIF. In his analysis, the $75 million mark is more appropriate for a discussion or debate.”

The next step for the proposal includes internal negotiations before the Board of Finance, chaired by Pugh, will be asked later this year to sign off on a final recommendation. If approved, the proposal will then go to the council for consideration. The council must approve the proposal before any bonds could be issued for the project.

Stephen M. Kraus, the city’s deputy finance director, said the administration is looking to issue the bonds in three phases to pay for $425 million in new housing, $155 million in infrastructure improvements and $309 million in mixed-use and commercial development. The first phase would pay for roads, signaling, street lighting, conduits and water and sewer pipes.

City officials selected Beatty Development for the project. The developer built the $1 billion Harbor Point project, south of Perkins Homes, with the help a $125 million tax-increment-financing deal.

The city is waiting to learn whether Baltimore was selected by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to receive a $30 million Choice Neighborhoods grant to help pay for the new project. Kraus said the city’s application is being reviewed by federal officials who should decide in the coming weeks whether Baltimore was selected for the money.

The project would stitch together Johns Hopkins Hospital’s redevelopment efforts with some of the city’s wealthier neighborhoods, including Fells Point, Harbor Point and Harbor East. The revitalization plans also include redevelopment at the site of the mostly vacant Old Town Mall. The former Somerset Homes, razed a decade ago, would be turned into a new mixed-income development.

About 1,400 people live at the 17-acre Perkins Homes, and a 2015 survey commissioned by the Housing Authority found most wanted to stay in the area or requested more information. About 15 percent said at the time they wanted to leave the neighborhood.

Officials have said those who want to leave will have an option of moving to the new complex at the old Somerset Homes or of using a federal Housing Choice voucher, also known as Section 8, to move.

Kraus said the project could also ultimately include the redevelopment of the Douglass Homes, a nearly 400-unit public housing complex.

Baltimore Sun reporter Christina Tkacik contributed to this article.

