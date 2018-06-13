Baltimore state's attorney race heats up morning radio during second debate

The three candidates for Baltimore state’s attorney began their second debate Wednesday with calm, measured recaps of their humble upbringings, community roots and plans for a safer city.

But it didn’t take long for the three Democrats to pivot from civility to hostility during their hour-long debate on Larry Young’s morning radio show.

“Mrs. Mosby’s record is terrible,” said Thiru Vignarajah, a former city prosecutor and Maryland deputy attorney general. “Mr. Bates’ record is even worse.”

Longtime defense attorney Ivan Bates shot back.

“I don’t think he knows the difference between North Avenue and Northern Parkway,” said Bates, also a former city prosecutor. “He’s only in this race to stop me from winning.”

State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said city voters can’t trust either of her challengers seeking to unseat her in the June 26 Democratic primary election. Early voting starts Thursday.

Vignarajah wants to win at all costs, Mosby said. And she said Bates “put out so much misinformation that it’s unfair for the voters.”

Their meeting was billed as an hour-long forum, but it became an open debate with the three candidates sniping back and forth over their records. Conflict in the high-profile race has escalated as the primary election draws near, tension that Young noted during the show.

“This is my ninth one in 20 years,” Young said. “I’ve never had one as disagreeable.”

In recent days, the race has been consumed with Mosby and Vignarajah attacking Bates over his claim of being “undefeated” on murder cases. It’s a cornerstone of Bates’ campaign, but both Mosby and Vignarajah say it’s untrue.

Bates said he was involved with between 12 and 15 murder cases as a city prosecutor from 1996 to 2002. After last weeks’ debate Bate gave a higher range — 15 to 20 murder cases — but now says he misspoke. When counting up his undefeated record, Bates said he does not count cases involving charges of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder. He also doesn’t count cases in which he dropped the charges.

“Do you think you mischaracterized your record as undefeated?” Young asked him.

“No, I haven’t,” Bates said. “I’m very happy with my record.”

Democrats Bates and Vignarajah both aim to unseat Mosby in the primary election. She has campaigned largely on her record of a 92 percent conviction rate. She also touts herself as the only candidate rooted in the community, accusing her challengers of being newcomers to the city.

She also highlights her efforts to improve police accountability by bringing charges against six officers in the death of Freddie Gray. None of the officers were convicted.

During the radio debate Wednesday morning, Mosby was asked if she would have handled the cases against the officers differently.

“I would not,” she said. “Although those individual officers weren’t held criminally responsible … that exposure led to reforms.”

She said her prosecution shook loose long-stalled plans to deploy police body cameras. Because of her prosecution, she said, officers are now required to seat-belt all prisoners.

“You wouldn’t do anything differently?” Bates said. “You lost. So you didn’t learn from a loss?”

Vignarajah said Gray’s tragic death presented an opportunity to show the nation how to build a solid prosecution.

“Mosby wasn’t ready then and she isn’t — if she hasn’t learned from her mistakes — ready now,” he said.

Mosby, 38, is running for a second four-year term as Baltimore’s top prosecutor. She rose to national prominence during the Gray case three years ago, and has become a frequent target of criticism from the Baltimore Police Department.

Bates, 49, a former prosecutor and Army veteran, is senior partner of the Bates & Garcia law firm.

Vignarajah, 41, is a former Maryland deputy attorney general who also worked in the state’s attorney’s office under Mosby’s predecessor, Gregg Bernstein. He is a former president of the Harvard Law Review.

Vignarajah says he has a plan to cut the city’s murder rate by one-third. He wants all youths accused of crimes to begin in juvenile court. Currently, those charged with the most serious crimes begin in adult court. He also wants to assign prosecutors to high schools to steer teens away from crime. He says he is the only candidate who has pledged not to take money from the cash bail industry.

Bates has largely campaigned about his ability to reduce the record street violence gripping Baltimore. He has said he is the only prosecutor proven to convict murders and that Mosby’s office has failed to hold up its role in fighting crime by keeping criminals behind bars. He has proposed a plan of community prosecution, where assistant state’s attorneys will handle cases specific to neighborhoods. Doing so could foster better community relationships that would encourage more people to overcome their fears of testifying.

Mosby says her office has remained undaunted despite four police commissioners, Gray’s death and unprecedented police corruption scandals. So far this year, she says, her felony conviction rate has inched up to 95 percent.

“My office has epitomized resiliency in the face of chaos,” she says.

tprudente@baltsun.com

twitter.com/tim_prudente