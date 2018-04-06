Baltimore bought speed cameras for $2.2 million. Then it sold them back for $32,000.

In 2013, Baltimore officials paid $2.2 million to purchase a fleet of speed cameras from Brekford Corp., which was then the city’s traffic camera vendor.

In October — after the speed camera system had been shut down amid accuracy concerns — city officials decided to sell many of the cameras back to Brekford.

For $32,000.

The large loss on the speed cameras came after the city solicited bids for the sale of “surplus” traffic camera equipment in September, records show.

Brekford Corp. submitted the winning bid, according to the transportation department.

With the $32,000, the company bought 83 portable cameras, 581 batteries, three camera control boxes and a slew of other equipment from the city, records show.

Adrienne Barnes, a spokeswoman for the transportation department, said the city still has more equipment to sell.

“There is more equipment still installed on the streets which will be sold at a later date,” Barnes said.

City officials did not respond to a question Friday about why the sales price was so much lower than the purchase price.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh last year revived the traffic camera system, which had been shut down since 2013 when a Baltimore Sun investigation revealed widespread errors.

American Traffic Solutions is being paid $5.4 million to run the city’s speed camera system and Conduent Inc. is being paid $4.2 million to run the red light camera system.

luke.broadwater@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lukebroadwater