Three dead, two more shot in overnight violence, Baltimore police say

Three people were killed in Baltimore late Saturday night in two separate shootings.

Then another two people were injured by gunfire late that night and early Sunday morning in two additional incidents.

Two people died in a single shooting at 11:10 p.m. in West Baltimore. Police responding to a report of a shooting in the 3900 block of Edmondson Ave. found a 21-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man who had been shot.

Both later died at an undisclosed hospital. Neither of their identities were released.

At almost the same time in East Baltimore, police found a 27-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man, who was not identified, was found at 11 p.m. in the 900 block of Valley St. when police were responding to a report of gunfire there. He also later died at an undisclosed hospital.

All three deaths are under investigation as homicides. Police encourage anyone with information about the killings to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.

About a half-hour after those shootings Saturday night, police on patrol in Northeast Baltimore at 11:30 p.m. found a 19-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds in the 2500 block of Harford Road, not far from Clifton Park. The man, whose identity was not released, was taken to a hospital, police said.

Ninety minutes later, at about 2 a.m. Sunday morning, police interviewed a 31-year-old woman with a gunshot wound in her arm. Police said she was “involved in a dispute” before the shooting near the intersection of Howard and Preston streets, near the Mid-Town Belvedere neighborhood. Police did not identify the woman.

The late-night violence in Baltimore follows three non-fatal shootings the previous evening.

