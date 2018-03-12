Mayor Pugh says Shake & Bake Family Fun Center in Baltimore to reopen this month

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh said Monday during her “State of the City” speech that her administration is close to reopening the Shake & Bake Family Fun Center this month.

The skating rink and bowling alley that has been a fixture for fun in the Upton neighborhood for more than three decades was closed in August to allow the city to perform major repairs at the facility.

The heating and air-conditioning systems and the kitchens and railings all needed to be upgraded, city officials said at the time.

“I know the decision to close this facility angered many,” Pugh said during her speech.

The Democratic mayor had said last year that she intended to reopen the facility with “robust recreational programming for all ages.”

Founded by former Baltimore Colt Glenn “Shake and Bake” Doughty in 1983, the center features 40 bowling lanes and a disco roller skating rink. It has encountered financial troubles over the years but has repeatedly recovered and has served more than 1 million people.

Now owned by the city, the facility has also offered poetry slams and Zumba classes, among other activities.

