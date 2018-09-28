In Baltimore and U.S., calls to sexual violence hotlines spike amid Kavanaugh hearing

Most of the calls come at night.

But on Thursday, as the Senate Judiciary Committee interviewed first Christine Blasey Ford and then Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, whom she accuses of sexual assault, calls started pouring in to TurnAround. In fact, the Baltimore organization, which helps survivors of sexual violence, received roughly double its usual volume of calls, according to a spokeswoman for the organization, though she declined to provide an exact figure.

The Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network, the largest anti-sexual violence organization in the U.S., saw a 147 percent increase above normal call volume, according to a spokeswoman, who said final data was not yet available for release.

For many victims of sexual assault, experts say, Thursday’s hearings prompted long-ago memories of trauma to resurface.

“Our 24-hour helpline has been ringing off the hook,” said Samantha Black, community educator with TurnAround. “A lot of people, people who have been assaulted maybe 10, 20, 30 years ago, are being triggered by this testimony.”

Ford has alleged that Kavanaugh assaulted her during a party in Bethesda when they were teenagers in 1982.

During the hearing, Ford, a psychologist, explained that certain specific details of the alleged encounter had been permanently stored in her brain. “And so, the trauma-related experience, then, is kind of locked there, whereas other details kind of drift.”

Since Ford’s claims became public Sept. 16, two other women have come forward with allegations against Kavanaugh. He has vehemently denied any such incidents took place.

Some advocates expressed concern that the treatment Ford has received from lawmakers, journalists and members of the public might inhibit other survivors from speaking publicly. Ford testified that she has been threatened, her email has been hacked and her family has been forced to relocate.

“It’s deeply disturbing how much people don’t understand,” said Jennifer Pollitt Hill, executive director at Hopeworks, a Howard County organization that also provides help to victims of sexual and domestic violence. “It’s not just about the Kavanaugh/Ford case. It is something that is a resounding retraumatization for so many people who have experienced something similar.”

Regardless of whether Kavanaugh actually assaulted Ford, Pollitt Hill said, the public scrutiny of Ford is likely to discourage some survivors from coming forward. “It absolutely reinforces ‘don’t report, don’t come forward, stay silent, don’t tell your story because if you do, you will be raked through the coals.”

Black agreed. “Probably for every person that has called in, there are usually a few who have also been triggered who don’t reach out for services because they see the kind of response that Ms. Ford is getting,” she said.

Watching Ford answer questions Thursday, one Baltimore resident thought of the boy who raped her 24 years ago, when she was a teenager, she said. How he’d covered her mouth. How he’d been an athlete, the kind of guy no one would think would do such a thing.

“I really felt like I was in her shoes,” she said of Ford. The Baltimore Sun does not name victims of sexual assault.

Unlike Ford, the woman said, she reported the rape to local police. However, she was discouraged by local detectives, she said. Today, she said, her attacker is a prominent professional, and she sees his face in advertisements.

“That smirk on his face,” she said. “It just constantly reminds me that he is getting away with it.”

