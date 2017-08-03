DOJ demands new jail immigration policy if Baltimore wants to join crime-fighting program

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions told Baltimore officials that if the city wants to participate in a new crime-fighting program, it has to implement policies that may be unconstitutional at a jail it does not control.

In a letter sent on Thursday, the Department of Justice asked Baltimore and three other cities to show that they will honor requests to hold individuals suspected of immigration violations in jail for up to 48 hours beyond their release if they want to participate in the new Public Safety Partnership program.

“The Department of Justice is committed to supporting our law enforcement at every level, and that’s why we’re asking ‘sanctuary’ jurisdictions to stop making their jobs harder,” Sessions said in a statement.

The city jail in Baltimore — which is run by the state — does not honor those requests, often called an “administrative detainer” request. The city jail and many other local jails require that the federal government provide a warrant signed by a judge in order to hold an individual past their release date.

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh has warned jails that if they hold individuals past their release date without a judicial warrant, then they risk being sued for unlawful detention under the Fourth Amendment to the Constitution.

“Local officials who hold someone solely on the basis of having received a detainer request risk civil liability, including monetary damages and attorneys fees,” Frosh wrote in a guidance memo in May.

Baltimore would be a candidate for the new Public Safety Partnership because the city has a level of violence that exceeds the national average, the city is taking steps to reduce violent crime and the city is “ready to receive the intensive assistance the Department is prepared to provide,” the Department of Justice wrote in its letter.

The letter was sent to Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis, even though the city jail falls under the control of Gov. Larry Hogan and the state’s Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.

When asked about the issue Thursday, Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh said Sessions “does not understand who controls immigration in our city. As you all well know, we don’t even control the jails here. That’s a state issue, so perhaps he’ll get some more information and learn how the process takes place in the state of Maryland, especially Baltimore City.”

Davis issued a statement saying that Baltimore Police officers do not enforce federal immigration laws but that the department does honor criminal arrest warrants obtained by federal authorities.

In his statement, Davis noted that there was no formal selection process for the first round of cities that were enrolled in the Public Safety Partnership, which is supposed to offer training and technical help to cities with high levels of violence.

“We remain unaware of any formal selection process, but are now aware that federal immigration enforcement criteria appears to be a primary consideration,” Davis said.

The Department of Justice did not respond to a request for comment.

The Public Safety Partnership was launched in June as a program that provides “an innovative framework” for the federal government to help cities struggling with violent crime, according to the program’s website.

The Department of Justice will work with cities “to identify and prioritize resources that will help local communities address their violent crime issues.” Participating cities are enrolled in either a three-year or 18-month program.

Baltimore was not among the 12 cities initially selected for the partnership, but the Department of Justice has said it anticipates announcing additional sites later this year.

Baltimore Sun reporter Yvonne Wenger contributed to this article.

pwood@baltsun.com

twitter.com/pwoodreporter