Anti-violence program Roca, funded by private donors, coming to Baltimore, Mayor Pugh says

Mayor Catherine Pugh said an anti-violence program targeting troubled young males is coming to Baltimore, thanks to $10 million donated by charities and business leaders.

Pugh had been seeking $16 million to bring the program, called Roca, to Baltimore for four years. She had received commitments from several private foundations totaling $3.5 million and at a meeting with the Greater Baltimore Committee last week secured $6.5 million more from businesses.

Pugh had also sought assistance from the state, but she said Wednesday that it wasn’t forthcoming.

Instead, the city budget will be used to make up the $6 million gap, according to a briefing document on the program obtained by the Baltimore Sun.

Roca has been working with boys and young men with criminal records and drug abuse problems in Massachusetts for 30 years. It has a record of connecting the men to jobs through intensive mentoring.

“We believe the approach to violence reduction is holistic,” the mayor said. “It’s not just about policing and putting people in jail.”

Bringing the program to Baltimore is a key element of Pugh’s efforts to battle violence in the city, and it’s one that doesn’t rely on the criminal justice system. The event announcing its launch was held in a conference room at City Hall packed with business leaders, politicians and law enforcement officials.

Roca — Spanish for “rock” — was founded in 1988 and has worked with thousands of young men. It works with them for four years, and the program’s records indicate that almost none of the men were arrested after the first two years and most get a job by the end.

In Baltimore, the effort will initially be on a much smaller scale. Molly Baldwin, Roca’s founder, said she initially expects to launch the program in July with about 75 young men at a time but has plans to increase that number to 300 if more funding can be secured.

Baldwin said her organization is designed to reach people who aren’t willing to work with any other kind of community organization.

“Run from us, tell us to go to hell, and you are in,” she said.

The deal is the culmination of years of planning — work that looked in November as it might come to nothing. Molly Baldwin, Roca’s founder, said in an email to local leaders that it didn’t look as though critical state funding would be available.

