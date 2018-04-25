Business group vexed by Baltimore Mayor Pugh's criticism of corner stores as crime hubs

A statewide business group said Wednesday that Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh’s comments branding small convenience stores as hubs for crime run the risk of driving tax-paying companies out of struggling neighborhoods.

Cailey Locklair Tolle, president of the Maryland Retailers Association, said stores proven to be involved in crimes should be held accountable under existing laws and that Pugh was relying on an “extraordinary amount of assumptions” by saying the businesses are causing criminal activity.

“These convenience stores are some of the only places people may have to go to grab something within a mile of their home,” Tolle said. “I don’t know that we should be trying to discourage them from remaining in communities.”

Pugh said Tuesday and in recent weeks that she has concerns about the crime that appears to cluster around small markets that line commercial districts in some of the city’s poorest neighborhoods. The mayor says she is seeking to use health inspectors, the city finance department and the zoning board to subject them to more scrutiny.

Pugh visited stores on Pennsylvania Avenue in West Baltimore on Tuesday and told one business owner that he should consider closing at 9 p.m. rather than 11:30 p.m. to keep crowds away.

Tolle questioned the wisdom of the mayor’s approach: “I don’t know that walking into a retail business and telling them to close in a free market makes any sense.”

The Democratic mayor also raised the topic at a meeting with the Baltimore Sun’s editorial board this month.

“The question should be for us when trying to make a community safe, what do mini-markets really represent on Pennsylvania Avenue? Are these places that harbor drug dealers?” she asked. “Because you go inside some of them and there are three of four people standing in the store all the time.”

Pugh also questioned what value the stores bring to their neighborhoods.

“If you have one mini-market on the block, is there a need for three? What are they selling, Fritos and soda? What impact is that having on the community?” she asked.

Shortly after Pugh’s tour through the Penn-North area Tuesday, health inspectors closed T & M Restaurant and Carryout on Pennsylvania Avenue, just a few blocks from where the mayor toured. The health department cited “rodent infestation, improper food handling, unsanitary conditions, and repeat violations.”

The business owners could not immediately be reached for comment.

