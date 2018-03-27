Baltimore Mayor Pugh accepts Councilman Dorsey's apology for 'disrespectful' criticisms

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh says she has accepted the apology of City Councilman Ryan Dorsey, who posted on social media that he’s sorry for his “disrespectful” criticism of her — including a tweet in which he compared her to President Donald Trump.

“Today I met with @MayorPugh50 to offer my sincere apologies for the things I’ve said - harsh, disrespectful and regrettable,” Dorsey, who represents Northeast Baltimore, wrote on Twitter.

On Facebook, Dorsey said he offered his “sincere apologies” to Pugh for “disparaging remarks I’ve made about her, things I should not have said, things that were harsh, disrespectful, and regrettable.”

“My commentary has not been in line with the purpose of being of service to the people of the City, or demonstrative of a will and ability to foster relationships that are necessary to deliver results for my District or the people of the City,” he wrote.

Dorsey, who is known as one of the most outspoken freshmen members of the City Council, has been critical of Pugh’s denunciation of Baltimore media. He at times has compared her to Trump after she has spoken negatively of local outlets scrutinizing her performance in office.

“@MayorPugh50 taking an opportunity to celebrate @Baltimoremag Visionaries to instead bash media. It’s really disappointing to have Trump for a Mayor,” he wrote on Twitter in February. “This was so incredibly embarrassing and appalling. It reminded me that we have a Mayor who closed her inaugural speech with ‘Make Baltimore great again.’”

Pugh and Dorsey are both Democrats, like all of Baltimore’s elected officials.

Meanwhile, Dorsey is attempting to get his “Complete Streets” legislation passed, which would provide more bike lanes, sidewalks and public transit options in Baltimore.

And Pugh this week is about to unveil her second budget as mayor — a multi-billion-dollar spending plan that funds projects through the city, including his district.

Pugh said in a comment to The Baltimore Sun that she has “accepted” Dorsey’s apology.

