Baltimore Mayor Pugh takes responsibility for hiring De Sousa while defending his record as police commissioner

The day after Darryl De Sousa resigned as Baltimore police commissioner in the midst of a federal tax investigation, Mayor Catherine Pugh said she "owned" the selection of him and defended his record fighting crime.

“I own the appointment of Darryl De Sousa as commissioner for Baltimore City,” the mayor said at her weekly City Hall news conference. “I watched his work. I'm pleased with where we are in terms of reducing violence. At the same time, I don't control people’s personal lives and we will ask those kinds of questions.”

De Sousa, a 30 year veteran of the police department, was charged last week with failing to file his federal tax returns for three years.

After initially expressing confidence in him, Pugh suspended the commissioner the day after the charges were made public and then accepted his resignation on Tuesday.

De Sousa issued a statement last week acknowledging that he had not filed the three returns, but he has yet to make an appearance in court or issue a formal plea to the charges.

After ousting his predecessor, Kevin Davis, in January, Pugh appointed De Sousa to lead the police department after being impressed with his performance implementing her mutli-agency violence reduction strategy.

The mayor pointed again Wednesday to that work and the city’s success in reducing violence crime in De Sousa’s brief tenure.

“While I was over at the police department watching the command staff working with the police department, I can tell you there was one person over there who among the command staff that was totally engaged,” she said of De Sousa.

Asked why she initially expressed support for De Sousa after he was charged, Pugh said she thought he still would have been able to effectively lead the department.

“I supported commissioner De Sousa’s work, his ability to reduce violence in the city,” the mayor said. “I think you know the numbers bear the truth, we’re still trending downward. His ability to implement. I absolutely had faith in his ability to run the police department.”

But after further discussions with her staff, Pugh decided to suspend De Sousa while the case played out. The day she suspended him, the city’s finance department received a subpoena seeking De Sousa’s tax records. The mayor declined to say whether receiving that subpoena was a factor in her change of course.

Pugh also declined to say whether she requested De Sousa’s resignation.

“We received his resignation and I accepted it,” she said.

The city now will conduct a nationwide search for someone to lead the police department. In the meantime, Garry Tuggle, a former high-ranking Drug Enforcement Administration agent, is serving as interim police commissioner.

Pugh shared few details about how the recruitment process will be carried out, but didn’t rule out elevating another insider.

“We have sources that have helped us,” she said.

The mayor’s staff have pledged to more thoroughly investigate the background of future candidates.

Asked about whether she has been too quick to install De Sousa, Pugh said he “was not somebody new to Baltimore.”

“We did vet, maybe not as thoroughly as some think that we should,” the mayor said.

