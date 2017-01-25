Pugh on campaign finances: 'We did everything by the book'

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh said Wednesday she was not concerned about recent actions of state prosectors investigating her campaign finances.

"I don't talk about campaigns here," Pugh told reporters at City Hall after the Board of Estimates meeting. "We did everything by the book. Our campaign report is public and open to scrutiny."

Twice this month, state prosecutors have taken actions against contributors to Pugh's campaign.

Prosecutors have fined the Baltimore County Victory Slate $3,000 for making a loan of $100,000 to Pugh that allegedly violated campaign finance laws. Pugh was not a member of the slate at the time the loan was given, prosecutors said.

The slate is funded by former Baltimore County Executive James T. Smith Jr., who now makes $175,000 as a top aide to Pugh at City Hall. Pugh has since joined the slate and repaid the loan.

The mayor referred to a statement from her campaign that called the matter a "clear and obvious misunderstanding."

Prosecutors have also accused longtime Pugh aide Gary Brown Jr. of violating campaign laws, allegedly by funneling money to the campaign through family members. He's accused of using family members to funnel $18,000 to Pugh. The state limits individual campaign contributions to $6,000.

Pugh has defended Brown as "innocent until proven otherwise." He continues to work at City Hall, making $46,000 annually.

