Baltimore City Council to consider public financing of city elections

In an attempt to diminish the influence of wealthy political donors and to help force candidates to spend more time talking to voters, a Baltimore City Council member is set to introduce legislation Monday to establish a system of public financing for city campaigns.

Councilman Kristerfer Burnett’s charter amendment bill is the first step toward creating a fund that would provide matching public funds for money individual donors contribute to candidates.

The bill calls for creating an 11-member commission to oversee the public money that would be made available to candidates. The measure being introduced tonight would ask voters in November to approve changing the city charter to allow for public financing and to create the commission.

The council would also have to consider another piece of legislation to make funds available. That legislation is expected to be introduced in coming weeks.

The idea is that candidates who agree only to raise donations of less than $150 from individual people would see those donations multiplied by tax dollars. Supporters of the idea are proposing that donations of up to $25 dollars would be boosted seven times — so a $10 dollar donation would draw $70 in public funds. The multipliers would then diminish as donations increase in size.

The bill — which is co-sponsored by eight other council members — calls for establishing a revenue source for the proposed “Fair Election Fund” through an annual budgeted allocation, dedicating certain fines, fees and surcharges and any grants or donations.

Supporters say making public money available to candidates would diminish the power of rich donors, interest groups and labor unions. And by boosting small contributions, supporters of the idea hope to make giving to campaigns more appealing to lower-income residents.

Individuals can currently contribute up to $6,000 to a local political campaign.

Burnett, who won office for the first time in 2016, said he struggled at first to raise money and didn’t know many people who could make those maximum contributions. As his campaign became more competitive toward Election Day, Burnett said he spent more time raising money.

The councilman said he hopes a public financing system would change how candidates run their campaigns, allowing more community interaction and less fundraising.

“The thinking behind it is to really help candidates run campaigns that are focused on engaging with voters and hearing their ideas,” he said.

The cost of running for mayor in Baltimore spiked in the 2016 election: candidates spent $9 million, up from a more typical total of about $3 million. The victor in 2016, Mayor Catherine Pugh spent more than $2 million herself.

Montgomery County enacted a similar public financing system in 2014. It is being used for the first time in elections there this year.

To qualify for matching funds in Montgomery County, county executive candidates must not accept more than $150 from individual donors and they have to raise $40,000 from at least 500 donors. They can then receive up to $6 for each dollar they raise privately.

Council candidates must raise $10,000 from at least 125 people to qualify to receive up to $4 in public funds for every dollar they raise

State election records show 40 candidates have signed up to use the system to run their campaigns.

If the City Council approves a fund in Baltimore, public money would become available to candidates starting in 2024.

iduncan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/iduncan