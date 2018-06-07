Marilyn Mosby, Ivan Bates and Thiru Vignarajah to debate in Baltimore state's attorney race

With early voting starting next week, Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby on Thursday is scheduled to face challengers Ivan Bates and Thiru Vignarajah in the first three-way debate of their race to be the city’s top prosecutor.

Mosby, Bates and Vignarajah will take the stage at 11 a.m. for a forum hosted by the Baltimore Sun, WJZ-TV and the University of Baltimore Schaefer Center for Public Policy.

The event will be held at the University of Baltimore’s H. Mebane Turner Learning Commons at 1415 Maryland Avenue.

This forum will be live-streamed on BaltimoreSun.com.

The event is free and open to the public. However, seating is limited and tickets are required. Access to the auditorium for those with tickets is first-come, first-served. Check-in for the event begins at 10 a.m.

Mosby is seeking re-election after winning office four years ago. Bates is senior partner of Bates & Garcia law firm. Vignarajah is a former Maryland deputy attorney general.

The three Democrats are the only registered candidates in the race, so the June 26 Democratic primary will decide the winner.

Bates and Vignarajah have been frustrated for weeks that Mosby had declined to engage in previous debates. Four years ago, Mosby expressed the same frustration when she was pressing then-State’s Attorney Gregg L. Bernstein to debate her.

