Baltimore City Council committee unanimously backs $2,500 tax credit for law enforcement

A Baltimore City Council committee on Thursday unanimously backed legislation that would provide $2,500 in tax credits to law enforcement officers who live in Baltimore.

The legislation — designed to lure more police, fire fighters and sheriff’s deputies to the city — now advances to the full City Council for a vote. The committee amended the bill to sunset after 10 years.

“This is a great tool to get more police officers in the city,” said Councilman Eric T. Costello, lead sponsor of the legislation. “It’s about making sure they’re invested in the city. It’s a great tool for recruitment and retention.”

Costello along with council members Sharon Green Middleton, Leon F. Pinkett III and Robert Stokes Sr. voted for the bill. Councilman Edward Reisinger left the meeting prior to the vote.

Before voting in favor of the bill, members of the council’s Taxation, Finance and Economic Development Committee reviewed numbers from the city’s finance department that underscored the problem the bill seeks to address.

Of nearly 3,000 Baltimore police department employees, less than 500 live in the city, the research showed. Of more than 1,400 fire department employees, less than 300 live in Baltimore.

Seeing these numbers, City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young — a sponsor of the tax credit bill — reacted angrily, and asked the law department to consider legislation forcing police officers to live in Baltimore.

“We need to figure out how we can force them to live in the city. This is madness,” Young said. “They have the nerve to vote to not sign the contract? They’re raping the city.”

After, Young said he regretted a “poor choice of words,” but stood by his point that so many officers living outside of Baltimore is bad for city finances.

Taxpayer-funded salaries, pensions and worker’s compensation payments are bolstering the budgets of the suburbs and even other states, instead of the city, which often faces budget deficits, he argued.

The finance department also stated the tax credits could cost between $1.1 million and $2.2 million annually in lost tax revenue.

That said, several prominent Baltimore groups hailed the committee’s vote.

The pro-business Greater Baltimore Committee argued that enticing more police to live in Baltimore could improve relationships with the community and increase public safety.

“Incentivizing police officers and other public safety professionals to live in the communities where tey work is a good step forward and could go a long way toward fixing the damaged relationship that exists,” said Donald C. Fry, president of the GBC.

Annie Millie, director of Live Baltimore, said her organization has long tried to entice more officers ot live in Baltimore.

“This property tax credit will round out a package of incentives for our first responders, also including the $5,000 down payment and closing cost program already available through the city,” she said. “This credit is really about removing barriers to residency for public safety officers. It reduces officers' abilities to say 'why not' and gives them another reason to consider our neighborhoods. We've got a wide array of beautiful homes and communities to show them.”

The measure has the backing of Mayor Catherine Pugh, who as a state senator sponsored 2016 state legislation that authorized the city to offer the tax credit.

The property tax rate in Baltimore is more than twice that in some surrounding counties, making even similarly priced houses much more expensive to own.

