Baltimore City Council agrees to hearing on returning surveillance plane to city's skies

The Baltimore City Council’s public safety committee has agreed to hold a hearing about whether the city should authorize an aerial surveillance company to return to the city’s skies to film criminal activity.

The hearing is set for Oct. 16 at 4 p.m.

City Councilman Brandon Scott, chairman of the public safety committee, said he scheduled the hearing at the request of City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young — despite his own concerns about the use of a surveillance plane.

Scott said he was skeptical about the method’s effectiveness in fighting crime and believed it could be a waste of resources. Officials with Persistent Surveillance Systems have said they have collected enough private donations to keep the plane aloft for a year, but would charge the city $1.6 million a year after that.

“I’m having a hearing at the behest of the council president. He requested information about the plane,” Scott said.

Lester Davis, a spokesman for Young, said the council president is not endorsing use of a surveillance plane. He said it’s merely a hearing for the public to get more information.

“There are some folks who believe it could be a useful tool,” Davis said. “The council is going to do its job, which is to hold an oversight hearing so the public can hear more about it.”

Ohio-based Persistent Surveillance Systems flew a plane for the Baltimore Police Department for hundreds of hours in 2016. But the operation was not disclosed to the public nor, initially, to elected officials, including then-Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake.

When the program’s existence was revealed, officials and others slammed the police department. Civil liberties advocates said the plane had allowed the government to track residents for hours without warrants and with little oversight.

The program was grounded. Police said at the time that if they were to try to resurrect it, they would make the process public.

For more than a year, Ross McNutt, founder of Persistent Surveillance Systems, and allies have been visiting community associations, churches, businesses and government agencies trying to build support for the plane.

Mayor Catherine Pugh said in February she was open to bringing back the plane.

“If the community asks for this and the community wants this and the police department feels it’s a good tool, I’m listening,” Pugh said. “They don’t need to convince me. When things bubble up from the community, I think you have to listen.”

