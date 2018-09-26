Once again, most highly paid Baltimore employees are police officers

Once again, most of Baltimore’s highest paid employees are police officers.

Overtime expenses in fiscal year 2018 meant that 40 of the 50 highest-paid city employees work for the Baltimore Police Department — including seven of the top 10.

Sgt. William Harris was the highest-paid city employee last year, earning $250,000, well above his base salary of $100,000. Harris was also the highest-paid city employee of fiscal year 2017.

He was followed in the most recent fiscal year by Sgt. Ethan R. Newberg, who earned $243,000 on a base salary of $100,000, and State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, who has a salary of about $239,000.

The next highest-paid were Officer Eric L. Green, who made $227,000, and Lt. Darrell A. Merrick, who made $225,000.

The data, from the city’s Open Baltimore website, continues a long-running trend in which overtime boosts law enforcement salaries considerably and some employees are able to more than double their compensation.

The data did not include two top earners who are members of Mayor Catherine Pugh’s cabinet because they run organizations that are independent from the municipal government. City schools CEO Sonja Santelises makes $298,000. Al Hutchinson, the head of the quasi-public tourism agency Visit Baltimore, earns $333,000.

Pugh herself was paid $178,000 last year — making her the 55th highest-earner in city government.

The compensation of even the highest-paid city workers falls well short of the top state salaries — which go to sports coaches and college presidents.

University of Maryland men’s basketball coach Mark Turgeon was paid $2.7 million last year, followed by Maryland football coach DJ Durkin, who received $2.5 million. Maryland women’s basketball coach Brenda Frese was the third highest-paid state employee with $1.2 million in earnings.

luke.broadwater@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lukebroadwater