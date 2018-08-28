Baltimore officials set to approve $30,000 settlement in case of boy struck by police car

Baltimore’s spending panel is scheduled to approve a $30,000 settlement on Wednesday to resolve a lawsuit brought by the family of a boy who was seriously injured after being hit by a police car in 2015.

The case was filed on behalf of Purnell Summerville III by his mother Tiesha Brooks. She alleged that the officer driving the car, Nicholas Lancetta, drove negligently as he responded to a break-in.

City Hall lawyers wrote in a summary for the Board of Estimates that Lancetta was “immune from liability” because he was responding to an emergency, but they recommended paying the settlement “to resolve this case economically and to avoid the expense, time, and uncertainties of further protracted litigation.”

The five-member board, which is controlled by Mayor Catherine Pugh, is scheduled to vote on the settlement at its Wednesday meeting.

The case dates back to an afternoon in May 2015. Lancetta was driving on Falls Road in Hampden to investigate a report of a break-in, according to the case summary.

Summerville stepped into the road near Cox Street and was hit by Lancetta’s car at between 30 and 40 miles per hour. The boy “sustained serious and critical injuries, including a traumatic brain injury and a broken right leg,” according to the summary.

Television station WBAL reported when the suit was filed that the incident happened on the eve of Summerville’s 12th birthday and that he was walking to a comic book store after school.

Gregory Jones, an attorney for Summerville’s family, said he couldn’t comment on the case except to confirm that it had been resolved.

“We have resolved it amicably,” he said. “The Pugh administration has been very instrumental in resolving it.”

