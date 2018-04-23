Former state Sen. Nathaniel Oaks agrees to give up voter registration in bid to get his name off the ballot

Right before he pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges, Nathaniel Oaks gave up his seat in the state senate. Now, in a last-minute effort to get his name off the ballot in this year's elections, he's also giving up his right to vote.

H. Mark Stichel, a lawyer representing three voters in Oaks’ former Baltimore district who are suing to formally get him out of the Democratic primary race, wrote to the judge overseeing the corruption case on Sunday to say that Oaks had agreed to remove his name from the voter rolls.

That would disqualify Oaks as a candidate, and Stichel hopes, would lead the judge in Anne Arundel County to order Oaks’ name off the ballot.

On Monday afternoon, Stichel said he and Oaks’ lawyer were in the process of drawing up a letter for the longtime city politician to sign and submit to the Baltimore Board of Elections. Stichel said he aimed to have the paperwork filed before the end of the business day and then ask the Anne Arundel judge to make a decision.

Oaks, who had already agreed to suspend his campaign, confirmed that his lawyer was involved in the effort and that he remained committed to having his name stricken from the ballot, so that voters wouldn’t waste their vote by opting for him.

Former state Del. Jill P. Carter and former teacher J.D. Merrill are both seeking the nomination.

Oaks said that for his name to remain on the ballot would be “unfair to the two candidates.”

Time is tight because elections officials are planning to start printing ballot papers Monday and say any changes after that point would be costly and disruptive.

The situation is unusual. Oaks pleaded guilty to two felonies in March but is not scheduled to be sentenced until July — after the June 26 primary — and would only be ineligible to seek office if he is sent to prison. By the time of his guilty plea, Oaks had missed the deadline to voluntarily withdraw his candidacy.

iduncan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/iduncan