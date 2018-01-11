Lawyer for indicted state Sen. Oaks apologizes in court after saying prosecutors tried to smear his client

Under pressure from a federal judge, a lawyer for indicted Maryland Sen. Nathaniel Oaks apologized in court Thursday for saying in legal filings that federal prosecutors had tried to “smear” his client.

Lucius Outlaw, a federal public defender, initially tried to explain to the judge why he thought it was improper that prosecutors had described a pair of confessions they say Oaks made while he was under investigation for corruption.

But as soon as Outlaw mentioned the word “apology,” the judge jumped in.

“No one is trying to smear anyone here,” said Richard Bennett, the judge. “The court will accept your apology.”

Court filings in the lead up to Thursday’s hearing revealed several new details about the FBI’s investigation. Federal prosecutors said that the target Oaks agreed to cooperate against was someone advocating for the bail bonds industry in Annapolis last year, at a time when bondsmen were facing new laws that would cut back their business.

In the same filing, prosecutors said he admitted to having a corrupt relationship with an FBI informant posing as a Texas businessman and then later to tipping off the bail bonds advocate. Agents also confronted their target and he confessed too, prosecutors said, saying he’d long had a relationship with Oaks and had bribed at least one other lawmaker.

In response, Oaks’ lawyers wrote that the level of detail in the filing amounted to a “pre-trial smear-job.”

But in court Thursday, Bennett said the allegations would likely have come out before the trial in one way or another and that nothing in the filings “warrants that kind of language.”

“I’m trying to remind you of the civility of our practice,” the judge told Outlaw. “Sen. Oaks is not being treated differently to any other defendant.”

The substance of Thursday’s hearing was a bid by Oaks’ lawyers to break the case against him into two parts. The Baltimore senator was initially charged only with taking bribes from the FBI informant. But then, in a subsequent indictment, prosecutors said Oaks had himself agreed to work as a source against the bail bonds advocate — referred to only as “Person #1” — before tipping off the target, sabotaging the investigation.

Oaks formally pleaded not guilty to an obstruction of justice charge filed over the tip-off allegations. The senator stood fiddling with his hands behind his back as the judge read the indictment.

Oaks’ lawyers say it’s unfair for that obstruction charge and the other pieces of the case to go in front of a jury as one, but prosecutors say there’s enough in common between the two to hold a single trial. Oaks is scheduled to go before a jury at the end of this year’s General Assembly session in Annapolis, where the senator continues to represent his district.

Bennett at times seemed skeptical of the prosectors’ arguments and said he aimed to rule on the issue quickly, potentially as early as Friday.

Oaks’ lawyers have said that the case against their client stemmed from a much broader corruption probe looking at members of the Baltimore City Council and state lawmakers. No one else has been charged. On Wednesday they also asked the judge to carry out special screening of prospective jurors in the case to make sure they are not biased.

Only a single new detail pointing to the breadth of the investigation emerged Thursday: Prosecutors said that the FBI was aware of Person #1 before Oaks described him in his first alleged confession.

Gov. Larry Hogan and other Republicans have called on Oaks to resign his senate seat, which he was appointed to last year to fill a vacancy after serving in the House of Delegates.

But most of Oaks’ Democratic colleagues in Annapolis have not joined those calls, and Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller referred the allegations to the ethics committee.

As he walked out of court, Oaks was asked whether he would resign.

He pointed to Outlaw, who declined to comment.

