Ex-state Sen. Nathaniel Oaks is seeking to get his own name off Baltimore primary ballot

Former Baltimore state Sen. Nathaniel Oaks is suing to get his own name removed from the Democratic primary ballot, one of his lawyers told the U.S. District Court judge overseeing his federal corruption case Wednesday.

If that effort fails, Oaks will not accept the nomination should he win, the Baltimore Democrat’s federal public defender, Lucius T. Outlaw, wrote in a letter to the judge.

Oaks, who resigned his senate seat and pleaded guilty last month to two federal felony charges in connection with an FBI bribery sting, remains on the ballot for the June election. State election officials say the deadline for him to withdraw has passed.

“We sincerely hope these actions will alleviate any concerns the Court may have, and allow the voters of District 41 to exercise their votes with full knowledge of Mr. Oaks’s circumstances and intentions,” Outlaw wrote.

Oaks signed an affidavit that was submitted with the lawsuit saying that he consented to having his name removed from the ballot.

On Tuesday, several residents of Oaks’ former district filed a different lawsuit seeking to have his name stricken from ballot papers.

In a letter to Judge Richard D. Bennett, Outlaw said the former politician is taking several steps to ensure that he is not nominated for the 41st District Senate seat. Oaks has suspended his campaign and is seeking to let voters know that he isn’t running and wouldn’t accept the nomination.

In the meantime, his lawyers said Oaks has filed a emergency petition in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County seeking to have his name taken off the ballot.

The attorneys thought it was important to let Bennett know because the judge had told Oaks during his guilty plea hearing that by admitting to the charges he was giving up his right to run for office. That appears to be incorrect.

“Defense counsel has been unable to locate a legal basis confirming the Court’s advisement,” Oaks’ lawyers wrote.

Oaks is in a curious position. Despite admitting to a felony, he would only be ineligible for office while he was serving prison time. His sentencing isn’t scheduled until July — after the June 26 Democratic primary election.

The former senator admitted to accepting $15,300 in payments from an FBI informant posing as an out of town developer.

Former state Del. Jill P. Carter, director of the Mayor’s office of civil rights, and J.D. Merrill, an educator, are also running for the Democratic nomination for the seat.

iduncan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/iduncan