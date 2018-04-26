Judge orders name of former state Sen. Nathaniel Oaks taken off Baltimore primary ballot; state appeals ruling

A judge issued an order on Thursday telling state elections officials to remove the name of former state Sen. Nathaniel Oaks from the Democratic primary ballot, ruling that the longtime politician who has pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges was no longer eligible to run after giving up his right to vote.

Within hours of the ruling, the Maryland Attorney General’s Office, which is representing the elections officials, filed an appeal to the state’s top court.

Anne Arundel County Circuit Judge Glenn L. Klavans said the state Board of Elections still had time to change the ballots before the June 26 primary and that Oaks’ name staying on them would be confusing to voters.

“The harm to the voters by way of potential confusion, inadvertence, and/or mischief by the appearance of a disqualified name on the ballot far outweighs any inconvenience to the Board of Elections,” Klavans wrote.

Oaks was charged in a federal corruption case last year, but continued to raise campaign money and filed for reelection as he fought the charges. When Oaks pleaded in March and resigned his senate seat, the deadline for him to withdraw from the race had passed. And yet, he faces a potential long prison sentence, which would make him unable to serve his constituents were he to be elected.

Oaks could not be reached Thursday. He has said he supported the move to get his name removed from the ballot and went along this week with a plan formed by lawyers for three voters in his district to give up his voter registration, making him ineligible to run.

Last week the Anne Arundel court declined to strike Oaks’ name, but Klavans said Oaks’ removal of his name from the voter rolls changed the equation.

“The Court has determined that grounds exist for such reconsideration due to the fact that Nathaniel T. Oaks is now disqualified for election to the offices for which he filed certificates of candidacy, by virtue of his voluntary removal from the voter registration rolls,” the judge wrote.

The elections board has argued that its preparation for the election would be disrupted by having to remove Oaks name. On Monday, the board began the process of printing the 747 ballots that will be used in the primaries.

Klavans wrote that he would did not consider any steps the board had taken since the last hearing in making his decision because officials knew the litigation was ongoing.

Two other candidates are on the Democratic primary ballot for the Senate seat: former Del. Jill P. Carter, who heads the mayor’s civil rights office, and J.D. Merrill, a former teacher who is the son-in-law of former Gov. Martin O’Malley.

