Top Maryland court to hear arguments about striking ex-Sen. Nathaniel Oaks from ballot

Maryland’s highest court will hear arguments Wednesday on whether next month’s primary election ballot should include the name of former Sen. Nathaniel Oaks, the Baltimore Democrat who resigned his seat on the same day in March that he pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges.

Due to a quirk in the timing of his guilty plea, Oaks’ name was set to remain on the June 26 Democratic primary election ballot. First a judge refused to remove his name. Then he ordered Oaks stricken from the ballot.

Now state election officials want the Court of Appeals to return the disgraced senator’s name to the list of candidates running for his West Baltimore seat in the Maryland Senate.

Lawyers seeking to remove Oaks’ name from the ballot intend to argue before the Court of Appeals that it is unfair to voters and other candidates to include someone who will not be eligible to hold elective office after his sentencing in July, about a month after the primary election.

Oaks has stopped campaigning and supports removing himself from the ballot. But his name recognition in a district that he has served for four decades could draw votes anyway.

Lawyers for the Maryland Board of Elections, meanwhile, are expected to argue that a last-minute change to the ballot will be disruptive and costly to the state.

Three voters in Oaks’ district filed their case last month to remove his name in circuit court in Anne Arundel County, where the state board is located. They lost when the judge determined he lacked the authority to remove a technically-valid candidate.

But then Oaks gave up his voter registration, a move that under state law invalidated his candidacy. The judge reversed his decision and ordered the state board to remove Oaks from ballots, which election officials had already starting to print.

The elections board quickly filed an appeal, saying that complying with the order threatened to disrupt the preparations for the election statewide.

The appeals court judges are likely to act quickly — early voting begins in just under two months — but it’s not clear when a ruling might come.

iduncan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/iduncan