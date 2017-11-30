Mosby to hold fundraiser hosted by leading Baltimore politicians

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, who faces re-election next year, is scheduled to hold a fundraiser Thursday hosted by leading Democratic politicians from the city.

The list of hosts includes the City Council president, the city comptroller, the sheriff and the majority of the City Council and the city’s delegation to the General Assembly. Rep. Elijah Cummings is listed as a guest speaker.

One of the politicians listed as a host for the event is particularly notable: state Sen. Nathaniel Oaks, who is facing federal fraud, bribery and obstruction of justice charges. He has pleaded not guilty.

Tickets for the event, being held at an office near the Horseshoe Casino, start at $250 and go up to $2,500 for those designated as hosts.

Mosby hasn’t confirmed that she’s running for re-election, but the list of guests at Thursday’s event indicates she would enjoy the backing of much of Baltimore’s political establishment if she does. Mosby did not respond to requests for comment.

Defense attorney Ivan Bates and former prosecutor Thiru Vignarajah have said they will run for the office. A third potential challenger, attorney Chad Curlett, dropped out of the race this week.

Vignarajah said that Mosby “raising money at all costs” was not the right move for the city, even if Oaks is presumed innocent.

“It reveals Ms. Mosby’s inexperience and poor judgment to have him sponsor her political fundraiser when her federal partners down the street have filed corruption charges involving city contracts, which Ms. Mosby could potentially also have prosecuted,” Vignarajah said. “Loyalty has limits, and prosecutors should know that.”

Oaks could not immediately be reached for comment.

Bates said the image of someone facing federal charges hosting a fundraiser for the city’s top law enforcement official “speaks for itself.”

Mosby unseated Gregg Bernstein in 2014 to take the office. She shot to national prominence just a few months into the job in 2015 when she filed charges against six police officers in the arrest and death of Freddie Gray.

The ultimately unsuccessful prosecutions nevertheless raised Mosby’s profile among progressives, and she has raised money in Chicago, Atlanta and Los Angeles. At the Los Angeles event, which was held in October, she was scheduled to appear with U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, according to a flyer.

Mosby faced questions over fundraising in 2015 when she held an event days after key hearings in the Gray officers’ cases.

