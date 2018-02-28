Baltimore Mayor Pugh adds 20 positions to her office, including marketing jobs

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh on Wednesday formally created 20 new positions in her office, including eight neighborhood liaisons, five homeless outreach workers and six in media and communications.

The Board of Estimates, which is controlled by Pugh, approved the positions unanimously without discussion.

The highest paid of the new positions will be a yet-to-be-announced chief of marketing and a director of a new Office of African American Male Engagement. It will be led by Andrey Bundley, the former city high school principal and mayoral candidate.

Both of those positions can be paid up to $155,000 a year, according to the board vote.

The two highest paying jobs in the expanding press office, press secretary and social media strategist, will be paid up to $95,000. Other jobs in the office, including social media officer and press officer, will be paid up to $75,000.

The neighborhood liaison positions will be paid up to $95,000. The homeless outreach workers will be paid up to $80,000.

Pugh has more money to work with in her office than previous mayors. In her first budget, she earmarked $8.6 million to the mayor’s office — an increase over the $7 million dedicated to the office during Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake’s final budget.

Two years ago, the office had a budget of $5 million.

