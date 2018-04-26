Call for firms to build City Hall livestreaming studio for Baltimore Mayor Pugh gets no takers

Live from Baltimore City Hall, it’s … not Mayor Catherine Pugh.

The Pugh administration has proposed spending $150,000 to transform the mayor’s ceremonial and conference rooms in City Hall into a “livestreaming” studio allowing her to communicate immediately and directly with the public.

But so far no contractors have come forward to take the job — leading the mayor’s in-house television broadcaster, CharmTV, to rethink the plan.

The city’s spending panel was scheduled to publicly read the bids to carry out the contract on Wednesday. But when the time came, there were none, Board of Estimates records shows.

The date for contractors to submit bids had already been pushed back once from March to April.

James Bentley, a Pugh spokesman, said CharmTV officials were now reviewing the process to try to figure out why no companies bid on the job.

“CharmTV is committed to transparency, and they are exploring other options to be able to livestream from those meeting rooms,” Bentley said.

A contracting document from January setting out the scope of the project described an extensive overhaul of the mayor’s ceremonial room and an adjoining conference room. The aim of the project, according to the document, was to give Pugh the ability to quickly reach her constituents.

“The lack of Livestream TV capacity negatively impacts the Mayor’s ability to drive economic development and social stability, because it limits her ability to communicate with the public on a live basis,” it says.

The $150,000 price tag for the construction would be paid for by money the city receives from monthly 50-cent surcharges on Comcast cable bills. When the proposal became public, some people questioned whether the expense was worthwhile at a time when it is cheap and easy to stream video over the internet.

The proposed City Hall studio would feature screen backdrops, a control room and multiple cameras. The mayor would be able to livestream her weekly news conference that she holds in City Hall’s second-floor conference room. The room is also used once to host regular catered lunches with City Council members.

With a $1.7 million budget, the city’s Office of Cable & Communications operates CharmTV out of an existing studio at Power Plant Live that offers full production services involving camera, lighting, audio and editing staff.

When the Pugh administration announced in January plans for constructing the City Hall studio, CharmTV General Manager Tonia Lee said it would “enhance government transparency so citizens can see on as many platforms as possible events live from those rooms.”

But CharmTV’s budget for fiscal year 2018, which ends June 30, said that the office expected a decrease in the overall percentage of government meetings covered — with the target for this year set at 90 percent of meetings, down from 100 percent coverage the agency reported achieving two years ago.

And the number of “programming hours dedicated to government transparency” are also expected to to drop this year, the budget states — from an actual 6,840 hours two years ago to a target of 6,500 hours this year.

