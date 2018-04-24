Mayor Catherine Pugh walks West Baltimore streets to survey crime fighting efforts — and offer her own views

Amid a surge in killings and gun violence in the city, Mayor Catherine Pugh walked the West Baltimore streets Tuesday morning — a procession of city police commanders and agency reps in tow — to see first hand the work of her Violence Reduction Initiative.

The strategy floods targeted neighborhoods with services, with the aim of controlling crime. The mayor wanted to see how things were going and hear from residents she met along the way.

But she also had a few points of her own to make.

In a cramped convenience store on Pennsylvania Avenue, she peered into a booth where a cashier stood behind plexiglass.

“What time do you all close?” the mayor asked the man behind the counter.

“11:30,” the cashier replied.

“Isn’t that late?” the mayor said. “That’s a little late. It keeps the crowds around here. Nine o’clock is nice. We need you all to close at 9 o’clock at night.”

Asked about it after the mayor left, the man, who wouldn’t give his name, did not commit to closing the A&M Grocery any earlier.

The crime reduction strategy has been in place since November, and the mayor has credited it with the decline in violence the city saw in the first three months of 2018. But in April, the bloodshed has surged again, with 29 killings in the past three weeks.

Pugh acknowledged the uptick, which police say is largely being driven by two feuding gangs in West Baltimore, but said her approach was still working.

“We’re on top of it,” the Democratic mayor said. “We understand the intelligence. We know about the various gangs that are at war right now.

“Every situation is not always going to be rosy,” she added. “We expect it to improve, we expect it to get better but we’re prepared to deal with whatever the situations are.”

The mayor’s office stresses that violence is down overall from where it was at the same point last year, even as the large gains over the winter have been diminished. Homicides are down almost 14 percent and non-fatal shootings are down 21 percent, according to the latest police data.

But statistics are no balm for personal experience. Just ask Laverne Brown, a criminal clerk at the circuit court who Pugh greeted on the steps of her Carey Street home. Brown said the violence — “at a peak now” — kept her in a job.

“It’s sad to say, but its the truth,” she added. “It’s a mess around here.”

On Tuesday morning the side streets were mostly empty in the area around the bustling intersection of Pennsylvania and North avenues, a known hub for brazen drug dealing.

William Boston, who runs the Will B Better Bodies gym, said if the police accompanying the mayor had not been there, the scene on the street would be very different.

“You’d see everything going on,” Boston said. “It’s an open air drug market.”

Not that he was complaining. “They need to come and do this here every morning,” he said.

Led by Capt. John Webb, second in command at the Western police district, the city officials traveled in a pack around blocks bounded by Carey and Cumberland streets and North and Pennsylvania avenues. They huddled in vacant lots and gathered around the front of businesses to update Pugh on their efforts and to take marching orders from the mayor.

Webb detailed how vacant lots had been cleaned of trash and abandoned vehicles and how vacant houses had been boarded up. Then he flagged a recurring problem: after the boards go up, vandals tear them down.

Pugh summoned a housing official.

“The cost of boarding and boarding and boarding and boarding is something we really need to look at,” she said.

Annie Hall, the president of the Penn-North Community Association, said the vacant houses were being used to stash drugs and really needed to be cleaned up.

Pugh assured her they would be demolished soon: “We’re going to do that, we’re taking down 11, so we know we’re going to do that part.”

Hall, a retired Social Security Administration worker, said later that she’d been working with mayors since Martin O’Malley and that the community had been promised a lot, only to see progress stall. But she said she’s optimistic that Pugh can make a difference.

“She knows the plight that we’ve gone through,” Hall said. “Hopefully — she gave me a her word — she’s going to bring about some change.”

In another store on Pennsylvania Avenue, Pugh called for a someone from health department and asked that the store’s next inspection be moved up.

Pugh is clearly aiming her sights at such small markets and corner stores, touting police data that shows crimes clustering around them.

“These stores on Pennsylvania Avenue and North Avenue need inspections,” the mayor said. “Health Department, I’m going to expect you to get in there and inspect those places because some of those places need to be shut down.

“How many mini markets do we need in one area?” she added. “How many carry-outs do we need in one area?”

But Carol Maeng, who said she owned one of the stores the mayor visited, said crime was as big a problem for business owners as everyone else in the neighborhood.

“People are scared to come into the store,” Maeng said. “We are scared too.”

A few minutes after the mayor and her entourage departed, the police officers returned to the reality of working on North Avenue.

Five officers had stopped a man in the doorway of a check cashing story and were patting him down. When a police van arrived to take him away, the man slipped free and sprinted off down North Avenue.

He ran into traffic and down Carey Street where officers finally brought him to the ground.

Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa, who had been touring with the mayor, ambled up to the arrest to see what was happening.

One of his officers showed De Sousa the inside a black and white Puma bag that police had recovered. The officer stepped to the side and took something out: a handgun.

