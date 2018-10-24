Baltimore Mayor Pugh says she won't 'be rushed' into naming police commissioner by end of the month

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh said Wednesday that she isn’t guaranteeing she’ll nominate a new police commissioner by the end of the month, despite her and senior members of her team saying they wanted a candidate picked by Halloween.

“I'm not going to be rushed into this process,” Pugh said at an event at Lexington Market. “I set a goal of trying to name a commissioner by the end of October. I can tell you we are vetting, and we have some names that are out there we are vetting, and I’d love to be close to do that.”

“I never set hard deadlines,” the mayor added. “Even when I'm running a race, I want to finish at a certain time. If I go lower than that time, yay. If I go above that time, I'm going to be pretty close.”

The mayor said she has whittled the candidates down to a shortlist, but wouldn't say how many people are in the running other than that they are “very, very few.”

The city has been without a permanent police commissioner since May, when Pugh's previous pick, Darryl De Sousa, resigned after being charged with failing to file tax returns.

The mayor's team has been searching for a candidate since then, but has been criticized for running a less-than-transparent process.

