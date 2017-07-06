Hogan names 10 to medical marijuana commission, replacing 6 commissioners

Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday made 10 appointments to the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission, filling vacant positions and replacing six commissioners whose terms had expired.

The commission is charged with implementing Maryland's medical cannabis program. The appointments include doctors, business people and several members of law enforcement.

The appointments are:

•Charles P. LoDico, a chemist and toxicologist for the Department of Health and Human Services. His appointment fills a vacancy for a scientist with experience in cannabis.

•Barry G. Pope, a clinical pharmacist for Conduent State Healthcare LLC. He has been a registered pharmacist for 20 years, where he has experience servicing large Medicaid populations. Pope was recommended for this appointment by the Maryland Pharmacists Association, and fills a vacancy for a licensed pharmacist in the state on the commission.

•Brian P. Lopez, a partner in the Osprey Property Company, where he oversees the company's multi-family and affordable housing portfolio. Lopez fills a vacancy for a member of the public or a patient who supports medical cannabis position on the commission.

•Dr. Alvin W. Davis, a partner at Anesthesia and Pain Management Associates in Cumberland, where he specializes in cardiac and thoracic anesthesia. Davis replaces Robert A. Lavin as one of the three licensed physician on the commission.

•Jeffrey R. Gahler, the Harford County Sheriff who served 28 years with the Maryland State Police. Gahler replaces Cheverly Police Chief Harry Robshaw III as the law enforcement representative on the commission.

•Charles Smith III, the state's attorney for Frederick County since 2007. Smith fills the commission's position for a member of the Maryland State's Attorneys' Association.

•Rachel Rhodes, the horticulture associate agent and master gardener coordinator for the University of Maryland Extension office in Queen Anne's County, where she provides horticultural and environmental education classes. Rhodes replaces Jon Traunfeld as the commission's representative from the University of Maryland Extension.

•Dr. Ehsan Abdeshahian, a staff physician with specialties in pain and sports medicine for Advanced Pain Management Specialists. Abdeshahian replaces Dr. Michael Horberg as one of the three licensed physician on the commission.

•Scott Welsh, the owner of Maryland Flower and Foliage, where he maintains 160,000 square feet of greenhouse space and 100,000 square feet of outdoor growing areas. Welsh replaces Cristina Clara Paul in the position of an individual with experience in horticulture.

•John T. Gontrum, serves as the assistant comptroller for the Office of the Comptroller of Maryland, and previously served as the director of legislative affairs and as a constituent services officer for the comptroller. Gontrum fills the representative of the Office of the Comptroller position on the commission.

