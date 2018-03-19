City Council bill would make Baltimore inspector general independent from mayor

Baltimore City Councilman Ryan Dorsey has submitted legislation to make the city’s inspector general independent from the mayor’s office — a move he said is needed to alleviate concerns that the current system protects high-ranking officials.

“The city needs a watchdog and it needs to have real independence and teeth,” Dorsey said. “This is a bill that went through a lot of deliberation to really create independence and autonomy.”

Dorsey’s bill — which has six of 14 other council members signed on as co-sponsors — is a charter amendment, which means voters would have to ratify it in November if it passes.

The proposal would create an independent panel that would hire the inspector general to a six-year term. Only the panel — which would be composed of appointees of the mayor, council, city comptroller, state’s attorney, General Assembly and the deans of the city’s law schools — could remove the inspector general.

That would be a departure from the current system in which the inspector general reports to the city solicitor, who reports to the mayor.

Dorsey’s bill is consistent with recommendations included in a recent Abell Foundation report written by former Baltimore Inspector General Robert H. Pearre Jr. and former City Solicitor George Nilson, who argued for more independence for the agency — which has been known for busting low-level employees committing fraud, waste and abuse but not high-ranking managers in the mayor’s office.

The office was created in 2005 by an executive order issued by then-Mayor Martin O’Malley. The idea was to establish an independent, internal watchdog to investigate city operations.

But Pearre and Nilson wrote that the executive order does not shield the office from interference by mayors or their senior staff.

To guarantee full independence, they recommended recasting the office with a City Council ordinance that would prohibit mayoral administrations from firing an inspector general except for cause. In addition, they recommended six-year terms for the position, creating a community oversight panel and prohibiting certain officials from interfering with investigations.

Lester Davis, a spokesman for City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young, said Young favors strengthening the office, even though he hasn’t signed on as a co-sponsor.

“He’s always been for strong investigatory powers,” Davis said.

