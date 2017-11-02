Maryland congressional delegation wants CSX to explain Howard Street Tunnel decision

Maryland’s congressional delegation wants CSX Transportation CEO Hunter Harrison to explain the railroad’s decision to withdraw its support for the long-awaited expansion of the Howard Street Tunnel under downtown Baltimore, members said in a letter Wednesday requesting a meeting with him on Capitol Hill.

The bipartisan letter, signed by every member of the delegation, took a frustrated tone with the Jacksonville, Fla.-based railroad, which had pledged support as recently as December for Gov. Larry Hogan’s plan to share the estimated $425 million cost of expanding the century-old tunnel among the state, the company and the federal government.

“We seek to understand how a project that has been a top priority for CSX, multiple local, state and federal representatives and the business community for many years — to the exclusion of other local needs and projects — is suddenly no longer of importance to CSX,” the delegation wrote in its letter.

The project would have raised the ceiling and lowered the floor of the tunnel to allow shipping containers to be stacked two-high on freight trains. It was long considered a mutual goal of the port of Baltimore and CSX, as it would have significantly increased the volume of shipping containers that move through the port and along the railroad.

But the railroad said Wednesday it “no longer justifies the level of investment required from CSX and our public partners at this time,” and the state canceled its request for $155 million in federal funds for it.

CSX spokesman Christopher B. Smith acknowledged the letter in a brief statement Thursday morning: “CSX appreciates the partnership that we have developed with the State and we look forward to continuing the dialogue with our partners about our new operating plan.”

Baltimore is among the only ports on the East Coast that can handle the super-sized ships now transiting the larger Panama Canal carrying Asian-manufactured goods, the letter noted. Freight volumes are expected to increase dramatically in the coming decades, and safety and infrastructure improvements to accommodate that growth are “critical,” the delegation said.

“The long-term, bipartisan, state, federal and local financial support for this project is a reflection of the importance we have all placed on the need for these improvements,” the letter said.

The delegation said it will invite representatives from the state of Maryland and Baltimore City to the meeting. In the state’s letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation canceling the funding request, Maryland Transportation Secretary Pete Rahn called CSX’s move “both surprising and incredibly troubling, especially considering the countless hours and energy that have been expended by the Hogan Administration on this effort.”

Gov. Larry Hogan’s press secretary, Shareese N. Churchill, called the decision “deeply disappointing” in a statement Thursday morning.

"The Hogan administration was recently informed that CSX will not be moving forward with their support of the Howard Street Tunnel project in Baltimore City,” the statement said. “Given the countless hours put into this effort by the state, we find CSX’s decision to be deeply disappointing, but ultimately a decision that was made by a private company.

“The administration will continue to explore all ideas and pursue innovative options that will be beneficial to the Port, the City of Baltimore, and the entire state of Maryland."

The congressional delegation asked Harrison to prepare “an overview of changes you have made to CSX operations in the State of Maryland, what changes you will implement in the near future, what, if any, assistance you anticipate requesting from state, local and federal governments regarding these changes and any other federal issues that are important to CSX such as limiting truck trailer size, federal tax issues and other priority public-private rail improvement projects around the nation.”

Read the full letter here:

Mr. E. Hunter Harrison

President and Chief Executive Officer

CSX Transportation, Inc.

500 Water Street

Jacksonville, FL 32202

Our staff will follow up with your office to schedule a meeting in the very near future. We look forward to a fruitful and candid discussion.

Sincerely,

Chris Van HollenU.S. Senator

Benjamin L. CardinU.S. Senator

Steny H. HoyerMember of Congress

Elijah E. CummingsMember of Congress

C.A. Dutch RuppersbergerMember of Congress

John P. Sarbanes​​​​​​​Member of Congress

Andy Harris, M.D.Member of Congress

John K. DelaneyMember of Congress

Anthony G. BrownMember of Congress