Hogan expected to announce initiatives to fight violent crime in Baltimore

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is expected Tuesday to announce a package of proposals aimed at curbing violent crime in Baltimore.

The governor has called a 2 p.m. news conference at his Baltimore office as the city is reeling from a surge in violence.

The number of homicides in Baltimore this year has soared above 300 for a third straight year. Carjackings have jumped by 32 percent since last year. The city is on pace to end 2017 with more than 1,000 shootings.

Last week, Hogan expressed concern about Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh's crime-fighting strategy and said he would release some of his own proposals this week.

"The state cannot just come in and take over Baltimore City,” Hogan said at an Annapolis news conference. “We’re not going to send in the National Guard as we did for a week during the riots. It was a temporary situation. But whatever the state can do to assist them, and things that we think will make it easier to get these repeat violent offenders and criminals who are shooting people in the streets of Baltimore off the streets, we’re going to do it."

This summer, after meeting with members of the Baltimore Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, Hogan hinted at some of his plans. He said he would propose a major crime package that includes so-called “truth-in-sentencing” legislation.

In other states, truth-in-sentencing legislation has often meant eliminating parole and good-time credits that reduce the sentences of prison inmates. Hogan has not yet provided details.

“We’re going to push the legislature to get even tougher,” Hogan said at the time. “So if you say you’re going to get this number of years, you’re going to get that number of years.”

