Hogan to hold meeting about Baltimore's crime rate Tuesday

Gov. Larry Hogan will hold a meeting Tuesday with criminal justice leaders about what he calls the “tragic and disturbing” homicide rate in Baltimore.

The meeting with members of the Baltimore City Criminal Justice Coordinating Council is set to take place at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the governor’s Baltimore office at 6 St. Paul St.

Earlier this month, Hogan called for a meeting with city officials who work in criminal justice — including judges, prosecutors and politicians — to have a “frank and honest discussion” about what can be done to address the "tragic and disturbing violence being experienced in Baltimore City.”

But judges who preside over criminal cases in Baltimore say they won't be in attendance.

In a letter to the governor, Maryland Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera told the governor that three Baltimore judges who sit on the council — Circuit Judges W. Michel Pierson and Charles Peters and District Judge Barbara Baer Waxman — would not attend the meeting.

She cited a Maryland rule that governs how judges must behave: “[a] judge shall not be swayed by public clamor or fear of criticism.”

“Given such limitations, participation by members of the judicial branch in the meeting you are hosting on August 29 would be inappropriate,” she said.

Hogan responded by noting that the judges sit on the council and have attended its meetings in the past.

“It would be disappointing, and frankly, unacceptable for these judicial members ... to refuse to participate at what is a critically important moment for Baltimore City,” Hogan wrote.

Baltimore is facing its highest homicide rate on record. Violent crime is up 15 percent year over year.

Members of the coordinating council include representatives of the mayor’s office, the Baltimore Circuit Court and the City Council, as well as prison officials, prosecutors and police. The attorney general and the city State's Attorney will attend, according to spokeswomen.

The council meets monthly, and its meetings typically are open. Hogan, however, plans to close the meeting to the public and news media, according to his spokeswoman Amelia Chasse. She said he is doing so to facilitate a “frank, open and very serious discussion” about Baltimore’s violent crime.

Maryland law requires public bodies to allow people to observe their discussions when a quorum of that body is discussing the public’s business. But, according to the Maryland attorney general’s office, the Baltimore City Criminal Justice Coordinating Council does not fall under the definition of a public body.

However, a memorandum of understanding that created the council says its meetings “shall be open to the public.”

While the governor can facilitate discussion, he does not have authority over most of the people expected to attend the meeting.

