Baltimore councilman wants gas stations to get permits to operate after midnight as part of crime fight

Saying he wants to give communities a new way to bring troublesome businesses into line, Baltimore City Councilman Bill Henry is introducing legislation Monday to require gas stations to get a license to operate after midnight.

Henry said he was proposing the measure after hearing from police that it is difficult to apply existing licensing laws to gas stations because they have a partial exemption.

He also said that some business owners have decided they don’t need to deal with crime and disorder.

“If people aren’t coming into the store and robbing them, the business owners turn a blind eye to it,” he said. “Dealing with that kind of problem is a cost of doing business. If they’re going to open late at night and making money during those hours, this is a cost of doing that.”

Henry’s proposal is the latest to pit political leaders in Baltimore against businesses as they seek to fight crime. Convenience stores, liquor stores and now gas stations have been tagged as sources of trouble in recent months by officials from Mayor Catherine Pugh on down.

Lobbyists for the gasoline and service station industry sharply criticized the new proposal as another misguided attempt by the City Council to burden businesses and to blame them for crime politicians aren’t able to control.

Kirk McCauley, a spokesman for a trade group that represents gas station operators, pointed to another measure on the council’s agenda Monday as he made his point.

“That’s just another excuse for the city to blame someone else for their absolutely disastrous policies and not paying attention,” McCauley said. “People are getting shot every day and they're worried about businesses having a separate lactation room? Come on.”

Under current law, most kinds of businesses need a $460 license to operate between midnight and 5 a.m. If 10 or more neighbors of a business object to a license being issued, then the city Finance Department is required to conduct a review. Businesses are required to renew their licenses annually.

The sale of gasoline is exempt from the rules.

Henry said it’s too difficult for authorities to know whether gas stations are only selling fuel late at night — rather than keeping their attached convenience stores open — and so called for an end to what he sees as a loophole.

Henry acknowledged that some stations might not be able to get the new licenses, but said the change would only hurt those businesses that don’t want to work with their neighbors to create a safe environment.

“It’s a measure of behavior modification,” he said. “If you don’t figure out a way to run your business better in a way, that's a better member of the community, if you can’t do that, then you're going to have your sales suffer.”

McCauley said the costs of complying with the law would create headaches for business owners.

“To add more regulations? No. That’s not going to solve anything,” he said.

In recent months, the council has passed several new regulations or requirements for businesses designed to benefit the environment and people’s health. The council banned the use of plastic foam cups and containers, barred restaurants from advertising sugary drinks on children’s menus and, at its Monday evening meeting, is expected to pass a law requiring businesses to provide diaper changing facilities for both men’s and women’s bathrooms. Meanwhile, the breastfeeding room bill is expected to advance to a final vote during Monday’s meeting.

Pugh has championed small businesses in many cases, but has also questioned the proliferation of small stores in neighborhoods beset by violence.

In the spring, she upset business owners when she personally urged one store to close earlier. Like the gas station trade groups, store owners felt they were being scapegoated.

But Pugh hasn’t backed off her position and researchers at the Johns Hopkins University recently published findings that showed a link between carry-out liquor stores and violent crime.

