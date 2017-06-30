Common Cause urges Maryland not to comply with Trump election investigation

Common Cause Maryland is urging state election officials to refuse to comply with a Trump administration investigation into the integrity of elections.

The Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, created by President Donald J. Trump in May, has requested Maryland and every other state supply voter data including names, addresses, party affiliation, voting history and partial social security numbers.

Common Cause Maryland Legal and Policy Director Damon Effingham said the request, made in a letter from Commission Vice-Chair and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, raises "significant concerns among voting rights and privacy advocates."

"The request is breathtakingly broad," Effingham said in a statement.

Common Cause argues that state law "forbids granting a request made under these circumstances," even though many political campaigns obtain such information for purposes of advertising and door-knocking.

Only registered Maryland voters may request to inspect the voter roll information that the Advisory Commission has requested, Effingham argues. And a Maryland voter must submit to the State Board of Elections a statement signed under oath that the requested voter information will not be used for commercial purposes or purposes unrelated to the electoral process.

"Secretary of State Kobach is a registered voter in Kansas," Effingham said.

Linda H. Lamone, Maryland's elections administrator, said she has asked Attorney General Brian Frosh for guidance in how to respond.

A spokeswoman for Frosh said the office would evaluate the request and provide Lamone with guidance.

State laws vary, but the request was met with push-back in some states. Officials from Kentucky, for instance, said they would not comply.

The commission was created after Trump claimed on Twitter in November that he "won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally." He repeated that claim in a meeting with congressional leaders shortly after his inauguration, according to news reports, suggesting that 3 to 5 million illegal votes cost him the popular vote.

Trump won the Electoral College vote. Clinton won the popular vote by nearly 2.9 million votes.

The president has never offered evidence to back up his claim. He has been rebuked by both Democratic and Republican officials for undermining confidence in the nation's electoral system.

Frosh said in a letter to Congress this year that voter fraud is not a significant problem in Maryland.

"With only two instances of confirmed voter fraud from the total voter turnout of 2,734,176 in the 2012 Presidential General Election, we can safely say that there is no evidence of coordinated or systematic voter fraud in Maryland," he wrote.

