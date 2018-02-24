Democratic candidates for Maryland governor to face off at forum

Seven Democratic candidates for governor are scheduled to appear at a forum in Baltimore on Saturday at the War Memorial building downtown, the first such encounter before the June primary election.

The forum is scheduled to last two hours and begin at 2 p.m.

Free tickets are available at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/ufm4.

Organizers say the candidates are expected to answer questions about education, economic development, health care, the environment, crime, transportation and social justice.

“We’re thrilled to bring these candidates together on the same stage in Baltimore,” Betsy Halsey, president of United for Maryland PAC, said in a statement. The group partnered with the Greater Baltimore Grassroots Coalition to host the forum.

Sheila Ruth, organizer of the regional grass-roots coalition, added in a news release: “This event represents a vital opportunity for Baltimore area voters to decide who the best leader is for Maryland’s future.”

The declared candidates attending will be: Rushern Baker, Ben Jealous, Kevin Kamenetz, Rich Madaleno, Alec Ross, Jim Shea and Krishanti Vignarajah.

