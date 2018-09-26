Auditor faults Baltimore mayor's office over thousands of dollars in questionable purchases

Baltimore's auditor found that Mayor Catherine Pugh's office improperly used a city credit card, making thousands of dollars in questionable purchases over a three-month period that included buying furniture for a homeless person and paying for food at an Orioles game for members of the Squeegee Corps.

Auditor Audrey Askew publicly presented the findings Wednesday to the mayor at a meeting of the Board of Estimates.

In all, the auditor questioned $5,274 in transactions on the credit card.

The furniture purchases were “unallowable,” the auditor wrote in a report, because the city should not buy property for someone’s private benefit. The purchases of food and other personal items for the Squeegee Corps, a group of youths who washed cars at city intersections and were taken under the mayor's wing, was “excessive and some were unallowable.”

The auditor also found $338 in restaurant lunch purchases for which no business purposes was recorded.

“We saw no evidence to support that procurement card transactions were adequately reviewed and approved,” to ensure they were allowed, the auditor wrote.

Henry Raymond, the city finance director, said the mayor’s office accepted the findings of the report and had put stricter oversight in place.

Raymond said the mayor was not personally implicated in the audit’s findings.

The auditor also found that the credit limit on the card was improperly raised from $15,000 to $40,000.

