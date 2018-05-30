Baltimore solicitor says city plans to sue convicted police officer to recoup stolen overtime pay

Baltimore City Solicitor Andre Davis told the City Council on Wednesday that his office plans to sue a veteran police of Finocer to recoup money that he stole through unearned overtime but which a judge did not order him to repay.

A jury in March found Steven Bagshaw, a police lieutenant, guilty of theft and misconduct in March, concluding he was paid more than $8,000 in unearned overtime. But at Bagshaw’s sentencing, Judge Melissa Phinn gave him probation before judgment and did not order him to repay the stolen overtime money.

Bagshaw is also entitled to receive back pay for the time he was unable to work while facing the criminal charges — a fact that shocked some council members.

Davis addressed the case at a budget hearing before the council on Wednesday.

“This officer was found guilty by a jury and, in words that many believe was not appropriate, the judge not only gave him a PBJ but did not order him to make restitution,” Davis said. “Now we’re going to sue him. We have an obligation to the taxpayers.”

After the hearing, Davis said the city’s complaint had been drafted and the case may already have been filed, although a record of it does not yet appear online. Davis said he wasn’t aware of any precedent for filing such a case.

During the hearing, Davis said Bagshaw is still employed by the police department and would receive back pay for time he couldn’t work while facing the criminal charges. But Davis said later Wednesday that he learned Bagshaw had left the police department.

Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young said he hoped the city would appeal the judge’s ruling in the criminal case.

“Can we appeal?” Young asked.

“We cannot appeal,” Davis said.

“Oh my god,” Young said.

Bagshaw’s attorney could not be reached on Wednesday.

Bagshaw was charged amid the investigation into the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force unit. He was accused of getting paid for hours he claimed to be policing Baltimore’s casino district when he was actually at home on the Eastern Shore.

But at his sentencing hearing, Phinn rebuked the police department and declined to jail Bagshaw as prosecutors had asked.

“I don’t think the Baltimore City Police Department has clean hands,” Phinn said. “He was put in a bad situation.”

iduncan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/iduncan