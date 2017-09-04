Baltimore lawmaker's grandson killed Monday in shooting

House Majority Whip Talmadge Branch said his grandson is Baltimore’s latest murder victim, and the veteran lawmaker pleaded for the city’s gun violence to stop.

“It's touched my family now,” Branch said Monday afternoon, three hours after he said his grandson Tyrone was killed in northeast Baltimore.

“It's just unacceptable that we're going to keep going on like this,” he said. “We've got to find a solution.”

Branch said his daughter’s oldest child is the 22-year-old man police said was shot and killed in the 4200 block of Nicholas Avenue.

Police did not release the victim’s name, but said he was chatting with two people around noon when those people opened fire. He died a short time later at a hospital from multiple gun shot wounds.

He was the third man killed in Baltimore since Friday night in a string of seven separate shootings that also hurt five other people.

Baltimore’s per capita murder rate has been approaching record levels this year. So far, 238 people have been killed in the city, 207 of them have been killed by gun fire.

Branch, who has represented Baltimore in the General Assembly for 22 years, said Tyrone was killed a few blocks from his paternal grandparents’ house. Branch described him as “a normal, average kid, still staying at home with his mother. We never had an inch of trouble with him.”

Branch said the family had more questions than answers about what happened, but that “I know one thing is a problem: too many people are dying, every day. We've got to figure out a way to stop it.”

Baltimore police also released the names of two people who were killed in separate shootings on Saturday.

Vasunlala Irvin, 41, was killed Saturday evening around 6 p.m. in the 1200 block of E. Lafayette Avenue in a shooting that also injured a 50-year-old man. Irvin lived in Baltimore, police said.

Antoine Rich, 46, was found dead in the 3400 block of Harmony in the Canton neighborhood around 9:15 p.m. Saturday night. Police were responding to reports of gunfire at the time.

