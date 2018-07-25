Baltimore City Council questions cuts to African American Festival

The Baltimore City Council is questioning cuts the Pugh administration made to the annual African American Festival.

For years, the AFRAM Festival was known for attracting crowds as large as 200,000 for a two-day event near downtown Baltimore’s sports stadiums. But last year, Mayor Catherine Pugh scaled down the event to one day at Druid Hill Park as a cost-saving measure. The festival drew fewer than 4,000 attendees in 2017.

On Monday, the city released information that showed the budget for the event was also cut from about $892,000 in 2015 to $339,000 last year. This year’s budget for the festival is $400,000.

Once again, the event will be held in Druid Hill Park this year, but it will be expanded back to two days, on Aug. 11-12, city officials said.

City Councilman Brandon Scott held a hearing Monday questioning why the event was scaled back, when other festivals receive greater city support.

"A festival that had 100,000 people per day, we're now expecting 20,000 a day," Scott asked. "Why does this festival have to be smaller? … It’s the black people that are getting the short end of the stick.”

Scott continued to question the Pugh administration on Twitter on Tuesday.

“We pressed the administration on the logic for cutting funding for a event that cost the city $845k in 2016 but had a $20mil impact for city,” he wrote. “AFRAM was a event that Black Baltimore took pride in and it deserves to remain a top tier event in funding and size for many reasons. … it had a significant return on investment.”

Pugh said Tuesday that AFRAM will continue to be a great event, but will be run in a more fiscally responsible way than in the past.

“When we came into office, we found out the bills weren’t paid,” the mayor said of festival expenses. “We’re not trying to throw anybody under the bus, but the bills weren’t paid.”

The free festival this year will include British R&B singer Ella Mai, who is best known for the song “Boo’d Up,” and Cash Money Records singer/rapper Jacquees. They will perform in Aug. 11, while Baltimore group Dru Hill and gospel singer VaShawn Mitchell are scheduled to perform Aug. 12.

Pugh said she thinks the location of the event helps celebrate one of the city’s great parks.

“We’ve got great parks, and I think we’ll have a great festival,” she said.

