Chelsea Manning, convicted of leaking military documents, files candidacy to challenge Sen. Ben Cardin

Chelsea Manning, the transgender Maryland woman convicted of sharing thousands of military documents with Wikileaks, has filed her candidacy to challenge Sen. Ben Cardin in this year’s election.

Manning declared her intentions Jan. 5 with the Federal Election Commission, which posted the document on its website Thursday. She is running as a Democrat.

Manning, an Oklahoma native, had previously lived in Montgomery County before enlisting in the Army and eventually facing a court-martial for leaking classified information. She moved back to Maryland last year after President Barack Obama commuted her 35-year sentence in the final days of his administration.

She is at least the fourth candidate lined up to unseat Cardin, according to state election records, but by far the most well known.

Cardin, who served 20-year tenures in the Maryland House of Delegates and the U.S. House of Representatives before succeeding retiring U.S. Sen. Paul Sarbanes in 2007, is not considered particularly vulnerable to challenge. He had an approval rating of 50 percent as recently as October, according to Morning Consult, around the middle of the pack for all senators and two points higher than Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat who won the race to replace former Sen. Barbara Mikulski in 2016.

Representatives for Cardin did not immediately return calls for comment Saturday.

Federal election documents list Manning’s campaign committee address as that of a luxury apartment tower in North Bethesda.

Manning could not immediately be reached for comment.

This article will be updated.

