Maryland black caucus votes to oppose bill that would negate court's bail rule

In what could be a devastating blow to bail bondsmen, Maryland's Legislative Black Caucus voted overwhelmingly Thursday to oppose legislation that would negate part of a rule adopted by the state's top court diminishing the role of cash bail in pretrial release.

The caucus voted, 31-5, to oppose a bill favored by the bail bond industry and approved by the state Senate,

Opponents of the bill said the vote sends a strong message to House Speaker Michael E. Busch to keep the legislation off the House floor.

The question of how the General Assembly should respond — if at all — to the Court of Appeals rule issued in February has been one of the hardest-fought battles of this legislative session. The caucus came down firmly on the side of doing nothing and letting the rule stand.

Del. Cheryl Glenn, the Baltimore Democrat who chairs the caucus, made the motion to oppose the Senate measure. She said the legislature should let the rule take effect and study how it works until next year's session.

The bill is now bottled up in the House Rules & Executive Nominations Committee because it missed a deadline in coming over from the Senate. Opponents want the speaker to keep it there, and the caucus action bolsters their case.

Members of black caucus make up about 40 percent of Democrats in the House.

Busch, an Anne Arundel County Democrat, was not immediately available to comment, but the lawmaker who chairs the rules committee said she had received the message from the caucus.

"They have a lot at stake and their position carries a lot of weight with the whole legislature and certainly with me," said Del. Anne Healey, a Prince George's County Democrat.

Caption Rally for bail reform in Annapolis Sen. Will Smith and Del. Erek Barron led a rally in Annapolis for bail reform. (Michael Dresser/Baltimore Sun video) Sen. Will Smith and Del. Erek Barron led a rally in Annapolis for bail reform. (Michael Dresser/Baltimore Sun video) Caption Hogan announces support for fracking ban Gov. Larry Hogan addressed the media on Friday afternoon to announce his support for banning fracking in the state of Maryland. Gov. Larry Hogan addressed the media on Friday afternoon to announce his support for banning fracking in the state of Maryland.

The impact was clear in the comparison of scenes outside the meeting room in the House office building where the caucus met. Before the meeting, lobbyists for the bail bond industry were out in force. After the vote, they had all dispersed.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Brian E. Frosh and Del. Curt Anderson hugged each other in celebration of the vote. Frosh, a Democrat, helped energize the movement that led to the Court of Appeals rule when he issued an opinion last year saying the court would likely find it unconstitutional to hold defendants on cash bail they could not afford. Anderson, a Baltimore Democrat, swung from sponsoring a bill supported by the industry to opposing its Senate version at the caucus meeting.

Anderson said the caucus action could help keep a divisive issue off the House floor.

"It gives the speaker the ability to just hold the bill," he said. "There are too many other things we have to deal with this year."

Caryn York, who led the coalition that fought the Senate bill, said the vote "would send a strong signal to the leadership" of the House. But she warned that there still were moves that proponents could make to revive the legislation.

"This is Annapolis. Anything can happen," she said.

