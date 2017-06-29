HUD Sec. Ben Carson returns to Baltimore to discuss lead abatement

Dr. Ben Carson, secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, will make lead abatement a central theme of several appearances in Baltimore Thursday — the latest stop in a listening tour he launched after taking office.

The former Baltimore County resident and celebrated Johns Hopkins neurosurgeon will tour two homes where federal funding has been used to remove lead and will then attend a community health fair. The events mark the second day of his tour of the city.

Carson met with Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh and city housing officials on Wednesday — meetings that were not open to media coverage but that inspired a number of protesters concerned about proposed funding cuts to the agency.

"We cited certain areas of concern and he wanted us to keep him up to date," Pugh said in an interview after the meeting. "I think he was pleased with the work that we're doing in Baltimore, and the relationship we have and the need for that to continue."

Local government and low-income housing advocates have said they are deeply concerned about housing cuts President Donald J. Trump proposed in his budget this year, which amounted to a $7.4 billion overall reduction at HUD.

Those reductions included a zeroing out of the Community Development Block Grant program, which has been used to spur revitalization in Baltimore and other cities, but that has been criticized by conservatives for not achieving clear goals.

The budget — which as a whole is unlikely to advance in Congress but that may inspire some level of reductions — cut $771 million from housing vouchers used by low-income families to offset the cost of rent. In Baltimore, roughly 75,000 people signed up for a voucher in 2014, and only 6,000 to 9,000 people will receive one.

The waiting list has since been closed.

Pugh said she raised those concerns with Carson during their meeting, as well as what she described as a need for emergency funding in cases where a large number of families in public housing have to be quickly relocated because of emergencies.

Pugh said Carson seemed "very supportive" of the public-private partnerships taking place in Baltimore, specifically the Rental Assistance Demonstration program. That Obama administration initiative has allowed Baltimore to privatize public housing in order to raise money for renovations.

The city has been hailed as a national model in that program, but has also met with opposition from some residents worried about less oversight and profit-driven management of the properties.

While Trump's budget proposed deep reductions overall the plan did include a slight increase in lead abatement funding. Advocates have long hoped Carson, as a retired physician, would find value in increasing funding for addressing lead — a chronic problem in the city and elsewhere.

"While we are heartened by his support for lead poisoning prevention and healthy homes, we urge the secretary to understand and support the need to maintain strong enforcement of Fair Housing standards, support fully funding the Community Development Block grant program and other critical safety net programs that HUD provides to give our children and families safe and healthy housing," longtime housing and lead abatement advocate Ruth Ann Norton said in a statement.

"In a community like Baltimore, where HUD is the single largest housing funder, the federal government has the opportunity to deliver on the promise of ending the toxic legacy of lead poisoning," she said.

Carson escaped poverty in Detroit to become an internationally renowned physician. He lived in Baltimore County while practicing at Hopkins.

He promised during his confirmation hearing in January to begin his tenure with the listening tour and then develop a comprehensive plan for the department.

Carson faces a national shortage in low-income housing: The National Low Income Housing Coalition has reported a shortage of 7.4 million affordable housing units for extremely low-income households. The coalition said there are just 35 units available for every 100 very-low-income families nationwide.

