Relying on experiences in Baltimore and Detroit, Ben Carson appears well positioned for HUD confirmation

Retired Johns Hopkins neurosurgeon Ben Carson appeared poised to be confirmed as the nation's next Housing secretary after breezing through a confirmation hearing on Thursday and largely avoiding difficult questions about the agency he hopes to oversee.

Carson, a nationally renowned doctor who ran unsuccessfully for the Republican presidential nomination last year, said his experiences in East Baltimore and growing up poor in Detroit gave him perspective on the sprawling, $48 billion Department of Housing and Urban Development and federal safety net programs.

The former Baltimore County resident adopted a softer stance on entitlement programs than he embraced during his campaign, repeatedly saying that rental assistance — by far the largest program at the department — was essential to keep families in homes.

"If we can give those people hope, then they can move out of that situation," Carson told members of the Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs. "Giving them hope starts with giving them a safe and productive environment."

If confirmed, Carson would oversee a bureaucracy with extensive power to shape cities like Baltimore through development, federal grants and regulation. Some 27,000 families live in HUD-subsidized public housing or receive federal help to pay the rent in the city. The department also has an important role in stabilizing the home mortgage market.

In one of the only confrontational exchanges of the two-and-a-half hour hearing, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts pressed Carson on whether President-elect Donald Trump's real estate empire would ever benefit from federal money distributed by the department. Carson did not answer directly, but vowed to develop a system by which HUD would alert the committee if such a circumstance arose.

"Can you assure me that not a single taxpayer dollar that you give out will not financially benefit the president-elect or his family?" Warren asked.

"I can assure you that the things that I do are driven by a sense of morals and values, and therefore I will absolutely not play favorites for anyone," Carson said.

"Let me stop you right there," Warren said. "I'm actually trying to ask you a more pointed question. ... My concern is whether or not, among the billions of dollars that you will be responsible for handing out ... can you just assure us that not one dollar will go to benefit either the president-elect or his family?"

"It's for all Americans," Carson said. "Everything that we do."

Carson also repeatedly dodged questions about controversial regulations at the department that have become flash points of partisan contention. Carson previously criticized a rule approved by the Obama administration intended to nudge cities toward reducing racial segregation, describing it as a "mandated social-engineering scheme." Asked about it Thursday, he said he wants local communities to develop plans to address segregation, not apply a one-size-fits all approach handed down from Washington.

"I do have a problem with people on high dictating when they don't know anything that's going on in the area," Carson said. "We have local HUD officials, and we have people who can assess what the problems are in their area."

The rule, known as Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing, already requires local housing agencies to develop those plans. It was unclear, based on his answer, whether he now supports it.

Carson appeared to take a more centrist approach on federally backed mortgages, saying he believes there is a role for the government to provide a backstop in the market but adding that the private sector should play a greater role. He criticized the Obama administration for a recent decision to cut premiums that fund the Federal Housing Administration's insurance fund, saying he would "really examine" that decision.

Asked about housing discrimination protection for gays and lesbians, Carson reprised language he had used during the campaign that won praise from conservatives and derision from LGBTQ advocates.

"I would enforce all the laws of the land," he said. "What I have mentioned in the past is the fact that no one gets extra rights. Extra rights means you get redefine everything for everybody else."

Carson, a trailblazing pediatric neurosurgeon at Hopkins, burst onto the political scene in 2013 with a speech at the annual National Prayer Breakfast in Washington. Though observers focused on his criticism of the policies of President Barack Obama — who was sitting feet away at the time — the address focused on what he viewed as broad problems and political correctness.

Two years later, Carson entered the race for the Republican nomination, arguing that the nation needed an outside voice to fix national politics. His campaign theme would play on his career in pediatric neurosurgery: "Heal, inspire, revive."

