More than 20 medical marijuana dispensaries in Maryland approved, drug supply low

Medical marijuana regulators approved 12 new dispensaries to open in the state on Thursday, more than doubling the number of businesses allowed to sell the drug.

But they cautioned the supply is still low, and it may be hard to buy marijuana until at least March.

“Product is limited,” Medical Cannabis Commission Chairman Bryan Lopez. “We expect that it will continue to be limited.”

More than 18,000 people have registered to become medical marijuana patients so far, officials said, and another 5,000 registration requests are still pending. But most of the state’s 14 growers only started cultivating late this summer.

Twenty-two dispensaries across the state are now allowed to open their doors, and more than 60 are still waiting for final approval. Last year, the state picked 102 businesses to launch Maryland’s dispensaries

Lopez said the first medical marijuana sale took place Nov. 17, and several dispensaries started sales on Dec. 1.

So far, 712 caregivers have signed up to recommend the drug, less than 5 percent of the state’s 16,000 doctors.

