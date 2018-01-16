Hogan re-election campaign says it has $9M in the bank

Gov. Larry Hogan is expected to report having more than $9 million in the bank for his re-election effort when campaign finance reports are filed Wednesday.

According to a campaign fundraising memo obtained by The Baltimore Sun, Hogan and Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford raised a combined $5.4 million over the past 12 months, bringing their total cash on hand to $9 million.

Neither Hogan nor Rutherford has yet to file full campaign finance reports, which detail donors and expenses. The reports are due at midnight Wednesday.

At this time last year, Hogan and Rutherford had a combined $5.1 million in available cash.

According to the internal campaign memo, sent from chairman Tom Kelso to Hogan and Rutherford, the campaign counted 17,000 donors, of which 93 percent are Maryland residents.

Given Hogan’s high approval ratings, Kelso concluded that “we could not be in a stronger position entering 2018.”

Hogan faces no primary challenger, likely giving him a leg up over the several Democrats who are vying to challenge him.

None of the announced Democratic candidates has filed a full campaign finance report, but a few have publicized tidbits of information.

Three of the Democrats said they had raised more than $1 million each.

Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker tweeted that he had raised more than $1 million and 73 percent of his contributions came from Maryland. Tech entrepreneur Alec Ross announced that he, too, had raised more than $1 million.

And lawyer Jim Shea said he has raised more than $2 million and had more than $1.3 million in cash on hand. Shea, the former chairman of Venable, the state’s largest law firm, said he had received nearly 1,600 contributions.

Other Democrats who have announced gubernatorial campaigns include former NAACP national leader Ben Jealous, Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz and Krish Vignarajah, who worked as a policy director for First Lady Michelle Obama.

The only Democrat who has officially filed to run is Ralph Jaffe, a perennial candidate. He also has not yet filed a campaign finance report.

Fundraising and available cash is considered one measure of the seriousness of a campaign, as candidates need money to get out their messages through advertising, direct mail and get-out-the-vote efforts. But having more money is not a guarantee of victory: Hogan beat Democratic rival Anthony Brown in 2014 despite being significantly outspent.

The deadline to file to run is Feb. 27. The primary election is June 26 and the general election is set for Nov. 6.

This article will be updated.

